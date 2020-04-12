Global Glass Flake Coatings Market 2019: Industry Competitive Strategies And Comparison Analysis

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Glass Flake Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Glass Flake Coatings Market – Overview

Glass flake coatings possess superior properties such as anticorrosion and anti-abrasion. They also offer barrier to high temperature and harsh chemicals. Glass flake coatings are widely used in various applications due to their characteristics of fire retardancy, mechanical reinforcement, dimensional stability, and UV light resistance. These coatings provide protection from physical and chemical corrosion. Therefore, they are extensively employed in marine, infrastructure, and construction industries.

The report analyzes and forecasts the glass flake coatings market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global glass flake coatings market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for glass flake coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the glass flake coatings market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global glass flake coatings market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the glass flake coatings market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global glass flake coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, substrate, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for glass flake coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global glass flake coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Jotun, Hempel A/S and Chugoku Marine Paints. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size of the global glass flake coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global glass flake coatings market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, substrate, end-user industry, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segment have been provided at the global and regional levels.

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Concrete

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Marine

Industrial

Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Others (Paper & Pulp, Infrastructure, and Transportation)

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of resin types, substrates, and end-user industries wherein glass flake coatings are used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the glass flake coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global glass flake coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

