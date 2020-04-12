Global Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors Market Trends, Size, Opportunities and Forecast Reports 2019-2025

The Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors market report [7 Year Forecast 2017-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors, with sales, revenue and global market share of Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors, also called Chassis mount resistor is an electrical component used to resist the flow of electric current and they have a stated value of resistance. In it high power wirewound resistors are housed in a finned metal case that can be bolted to a metal chassis for effective dissipation of heat generated from the component.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ARCOL (Ohmite)

TE Connectivity

Vishay

TT Electronics

Yageo

Stackpole Electronics

Johanson Dielectrics

Pak Heng

Shenzhen Yingfa Electronics

Mingsheng Electronic

Autrou

Riedon

Shenzhen Kawaxin Electronics

Jingdacheng Electronic

Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors Breakdown Data by Type

1 to 10 Watts

>10 to 100 Watts

>100 to 300 Watts

Above 300 Watts

Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors Breakdown Data by Application

New Energy Control System

Power Supply

Security Camera/Monitor

Industrial/Automation System

VFD Control/CNC Equipment

Others

