Global Home Automation Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023

A new market research report on the global Home Automation market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Home Automation analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Technology.

Global Home Automation market accounted for USD 37,983.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 78,481.5 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Factors such as increasing awareness about IoT home devices and its benefits are expected to impel the growth of the global home automation market. Further, development of advanced and energy efficient home automated products is also poised to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In developed countries, home automation systems are widely adopted as they are seen as a part of lifestyle. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of global home automation market. Furthermore, high adoption rate of advanced technologies in these nations will aid to the growth of the market. Addition to that, stringent government regulations and increasing electricity prices is encouraging the customers to adopt home automation products.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the home automation market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall home automation market during the forecast period. Also, Asia Pacific home automation is expected to showcase highest growth rate in global home automation market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of home automation market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Lighting Control

– – Relays

– – Occupancy Sensors

– – Daylight Sensors

– – Dimmers

– – Switches

– – Others

– Security and Access Control

– – Video Surveillance

– – – – Hardware

– – – – Software

– – – – Services

– – Access Control

– – – – Biometric Access Control

– – – – Non-Biometric Access Control

– HVAC Control

– Entertainment Control

– Others

By Technology

– Wired

– – – Power Line Communication (PLC)

– – – Ethernet

– – – Fiber Optics

– Wireless

– – – ZigBee

– – – Wi-Fi

– – – Bluetooth

– – – Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Honeywell International Inc.

– ABB Ltd.

– Johnson Controls, Inc.

– Crestron Electronics, Inc.

– United Technologies Corporation

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

– Ingersoll-Rand plc

– Google Inc.

– Amazon Inc.

– Others Major and Niche Players

