Global LTE Base Station System Market Growth, Analysis, Share & Forecast By 2023

The report ” LTE Base Station System Market by Product Type (TDD-LTE and FDD-LTE) and End User (Residential & Small Office or Home Office (SOHO), Enterprise, Urban, and Rural) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 “. Long-term evolution (LTE) base station system is an equipment designed to save energy and reduce cost by using latest technology to improve installation and to significantly reduce power consumption. It is a standard system for high-speed wireless communication for mobile phones and data terminals, to increase the capacity and speed, by using a different radio interface together with core network improvements. The base station equipment for the LTE system (evolved Node B (eNodeB)) is equipped with radio access & control technology, which is under provision by IP-Radio Network Controllers (IP-RNC) and Base Trans receiver Station (BTS) in the W-CDMA system. LTE base stations are the main links in a chain, which connects users to the mobile network, and one of many crucial components in delivering the quality of service, which will separate incumbency from obsolescence. Rise in demand for high-speed broadband services and growth in consumer awareness of IoT applications, such as connected homes & automobiles, drive the global LTE base station system market. In addition, growth of overall telecom market and increase in need for high data transfer rate fuel the growth. However, stringent norms for telecom operators in some countries and lack of availability of compatible devices restrict the market growth.

LTE Base Station System Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the LTE Base Station System Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the LTE Base Station System Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global LTE base station system market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the LTE base station system industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the LTE base station system industry potential.

LTE Base Station System Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

– TDD-LTE

– FDD-LTE

By End User

– Residential & Small Office or Home Office (SOHO)

– Enterprise

– Urban

– Rural

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Ericsson AB

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Nokia Corporation

– ZTE Corporation

– Alpha Networks Inc.

– AT&T Inc.

– Airspan

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– CommScope Inc.

– Motorola Solutions.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL LTE BASE STATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size & forecast

4.2. TDD-LTE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size & forecast

4.3. FDD-LTE

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size & forecast

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL LTE BASE STATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size & forecast

5.2. RESIDENTIAL & SMALL OFFICE OR HOME OFFICE (SOHO)

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size & forecast

5.3. ENTERPRISE

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size & forecast

5.4. URBAN

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size & forecast

5.5. RURAL

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size & forecast

CHAPTER 6 LTE BASE STATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size & forecast

6.2.3.1. US

6.2.3.1.1. Overview

6.2.3.2. CANADA

6.2.3.2.1. Overview

6.2.3.3. Mexico

6.2.3.3.1. Overview

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size & forecast

6.3.3.1. UK

6.3.3.1.1. Overview

6.3.3.2. France

6.3.3.2.1. Overview

6.3.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.3.1. Overview

6.3.3.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.3.4.1. Overview

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size & forecast

Continue…

