Global Luxury Bag Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023
A new market research report on the global Luxury Bag market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Luxury Bag analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Bag Type, By Demography, By Distribution Channel.
The Global Luxury Bag Market accounted for USD 62.8 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 75.6 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing number of high net worth individuals and growing preference for high end luxury branded goods are the dynamic factors escalating the growth of luxury bag market. Apart from this, growth in number of working women is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the luxury bag market during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of luxury bag market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Bag Type
– Shoulder Bags
– Tote Bags
– Cross Body Bags
– Clutches
– Backpacks
– Mini Bags
– Others
By Demography
– Men
– Women
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Offline Store
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
– Christian Dior SE
– Burberry Group PLC
– Jimmy Choo Ltd
– Prada Holding B.V.
– Christian Louboutin S.A.
– Stuart Weitzman
– Coach IP Holdings LLC
– Chanel S.A
– Hermes International SCA
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Luxury Bag Market
3. Global Luxury Bag Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Luxury Bag Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Luxury Bag Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Luxury Bag Market Segmentation Analysis, By Bag Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type
9.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Luxury Bag Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
10.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Luxury Bag Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
11.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Bag Type
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type
12.2.1.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Demography
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
12.2.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Distribution Channel
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.2.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Bag Type
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type
12.3.1.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Demography
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
12.3.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Distribution Channel
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.3.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Bag Type
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type
12.4.1.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Demography
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
12.4.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3. By Distribution Channel
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.4.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
