Global Luxury Furniture Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Luxury Furniture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Luxury Furniture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Luxury furniture is a work of art, designed and completed with the highest level of finish, well balanced and of superlative quality.It is usually made from very best materials such as top quality wood, top quality leather and top quality glass.

The luxury furniture market is very fragmented concentrated market; key players includes Restoration Hardware, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Kimball, Molteni Group, Poltrona Frau, Roche Bobois, Scavolini S.p.A., B&B Italia, Minotti, Ligne Roset, Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) etc; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 12% of the total revenue in 2018.The luxury furniture is classified into the Wood, Metal, Glass and other according to the product material. As of 2018, Wood luxury furniture segment dominates the market contributing about 46.86% market share, reach to 2308.25 million dollars, followed by metal luxury furniture and glass luxury furniture, which occupied 25.53% and 15.53% respectively. luxury furniture mainly sales to residential and commercial (office, retail, hospitality and other commercial), in 2018, residential occupied the largest luxury furniture consumption market, with 79.44% market share, reach to 29683 million.Europe would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of mature market and advance in living standard, but development countries have the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in Russia, Brazil, India and Africa are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks. China luxury furniture market is facing with huge challenges as a result of domestic real estate regulation policy

In 2018, the global Luxury Furniture market size was 37360 million US$ and it is expected to reach 50460 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Luxury Furniture market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Restoration Hardware

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Knoll

Kimball Hospitality

Molteni Group

Poltrona Frau

Roche Bobois

Scavolini S.p.A.

B&B Italia

Minotti

Ligne Roset

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Suyen Furniture Group

Fitz Hansen

Eichholtz

Interi Furniture

Turri S.r.l.

Boca do Lobo

Edra

Muebles Pico

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wood

Metal

Glass

Other

In 2018, Wood accounted for a major share of 46.86% in the global Luxury Furniture market. And this product segment is poised to reach 23624 Million US$ by 2025 from 17510 Million US$ in 2018.

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Residential

Commercial

In Luxury Furniture market, the Residential holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a value of 40414 (M USD) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2019 and 2025. It includes living room, bedroom, dining room and others.

The Commercial includes hotel, office and others.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Luxury Furniture in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Luxury Furniture market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

