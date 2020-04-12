Global Medical Membrane Market Growth Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Membrane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Medical Membrane Market – Overview

Medical membranes are used in drug delivery, bio-separation, and tissue regeneration as well as in diagnostic devices and artificial organs. They are also used as coatings for medical devices. The medical industry employs membranes in drug delivery, hemodialysis, and tissue engineering as well as in artificial organs such as oxygenators and artificial pancreas. The membrane technology is pivotal in medical applications in case of lifesaving treatment methods.

The report analyzes and forecasts the medical membrane market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global medical membrane market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for medical membranes during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the medical membrane market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global medical membrane market. Porter’s five forces model for the medical membrane market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material segments and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global medical membrane market by segmenting it in terms of material, filtration type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for medical membranes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual material segments and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global medical membrane market. Key players profiled in the report are Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, 3M, General Electric Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sartorius, Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global medical membrane market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, filtration type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each material, filtration type, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global medical membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Material

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Hydrophobic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Hydrophilic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Modified Acrylics

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Filtration Type

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

Intravenous (IV) Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the market trends from 2017 to 2026 to help identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of the medical membrane market in terms of various material, filtration type, and application segments

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the medical membrane market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global medical membrane market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

The report offers Porters’ five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

