Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Development Trends, Demand and Opportunities 2018-2026

Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market – Overview

The ‘Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ report provides an analysis of the Microseismic monitoring technology market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the Microseismic monitoring technology market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s expansion during this period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$) across different geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, the U.K, India, China, Australia, GCC countries, and Argentina.

The report analyzes and forecasts the Microseismic monitoring technology market at the global and regional level. The report also comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Microseismic monitoring technology market. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global Microseismic monitoring technology market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on segmentation categories such as process, component, end-use, and region. Based on process, the market has been divided into data processing, data acquisition, and data interpretation. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on end-use, the market has been categorized into oil & gas, mining, and others. The others segment includes geotechnical applications such as underground storage facilities, which include LPG sites and nuclear waste repositories; vibration thresholds and blasting; and monitoring of structures such as dams, high-speed rail tracks, bridges, and tunnels.

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Microseismic, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, ESG Solutions, Halliburton Company, ION Geophysical Corporation, Landtech Geophysics Ltd, Schlumberger Limited, Weir-Jones Group, Guralp Systems Limited, and Fairfield Geotechnologies among others. Leading players are focused on alliances with other players to launch new projects across the globe. For instance, in October 2018, Schlumberger Limited and TGS announced a multi-client seismic project in the Gulf of Mexico, U.S.. Both companies will apply their full handling ability and deliver the project in first quarter 2020. Seismic data will be acquired with the use of Fairfield Geotechnologies. This project will enhance the company’s current data coverage in the Gulf of Mexico.

The global Microseismic monitoring technology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Process

Data Acquisition

Data Processing

Data Interpretation

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by End-use

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Argentina

Rest of South America

