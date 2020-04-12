Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Development Trends, Demand and Opportunities 2018-2026
Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market – Overview
The ‘Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ report provides an analysis of the Microseismic monitoring technology market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the Microseismic monitoring technology market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s expansion during this period.
The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$) across different geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, the U.K, India, China, Australia, GCC countries, and Argentina.
The report analyzes and forecasts the Microseismic monitoring technology market at the global and regional level. The report also comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Microseismic monitoring technology market. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market: Taxonomy
This research study on the global Microseismic monitoring technology market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on segmentation categories such as process, component, end-use, and region. Based on process, the market has been divided into data processing, data acquisition, and data interpretation. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on end-use, the market has been categorized into oil & gas, mining, and others. The others segment includes geotechnical applications such as underground storage facilities, which include LPG sites and nuclear waste repositories; vibration thresholds and blasting; and monitoring of structures such as dams, high-speed rail tracks, bridges, and tunnels.
Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics
The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Microseismic, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, ESG Solutions, Halliburton Company, ION Geophysical Corporation, Landtech Geophysics Ltd, Schlumberger Limited, Weir-Jones Group, Guralp Systems Limited, and Fairfield Geotechnologies among others. Leading players are focused on alliances with other players to launch new projects across the globe. For instance, in October 2018, Schlumberger Limited and TGS announced a multi-client seismic project in the Gulf of Mexico, U.S.. Both companies will apply their full handling ability and deliver the project in first quarter 2020. Seismic data will be acquired with the use of Fairfield Geotechnologies. This project will enhance the company’s current data coverage in the Gulf of Mexico.
The global Microseismic monitoring technology market has been segmented as follows:
Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Process
- Data Acquisition
- Data Processing
- Data Interpretation
Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by End-use
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
