Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Insights, Opportunities & Strategies by Growth Drivers, 2018-2026

Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the non-lethal weapons market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the growth of the non-lethal weapons market during 2018 – 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the non-lethal weapons market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the non-lethal weapons market’s growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global non-lethal weapons market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis provided in the report helps to understand the competitive scenario in the global non-lethal weapons market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments for product, technology, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the non-lethal weapons market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

A market overview chapter explains the market trends and dynamics that include the market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the current and future non-lethal weapons market. Market outlook analysis has been provided globally in the report. Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by market leaders of the non-lethal weapons market. Market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to non-lethal weapons.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global non-lethal weapons market, by segmenting the market in terms of product, technology, and application. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the non-lethal weapons market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the non-lethal weapons market, thus ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights for the non-lethal weapons market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, etc.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global non-lethal weapons market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players profiled in the global non-lethal weapons market includes BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The non-lethal weapons market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market

By Product

Directed Energy Weapons

Conducted Energy Weapons

Stun Guns

Others

Gases and Sprays

Water Weapons

Others

By Application

Military

Law Enforcement Agencies

Civilian

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

