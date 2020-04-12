Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The omega 3 market is predicted to rise at close to 7.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. Substantial increase in demand for omega 3 owing to its cholesterol reducing benefits is serving to boost the omega 3 market. Further, omega 3 supplements are associated with reducing risk of prostate, breast cancer, and colon. Lately, regulations favoring use of omega 3 in infant formulations in minuscule amounts is a plus to the growth of omega 3 market.

Omega-3, also called -3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are a-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body cant make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

Marine Ingredients

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

KD Pharma

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex

Bioprocess Algae

Market size by Product

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

Market size by End User

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

