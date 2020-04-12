Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Organic and natural feminine care products, also called feminine hygiene products, or cotton hygiene products, include menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners that are made of organic cotton.

Because of this natural cotton, these feminine care products are biodegradable and compostable. Organic and natural feminine care products are used to absorb daily vaginal discharge, menstrual flow, spotting, post-intercourse discharge, and urinary incontinence.

Organic and Natural Feminine Care are mainly classified into the following types: Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners & Shields, and Others. Sanitary Pads is the most widely used type which takes up about 63.73% of the total sales in 2018. Organic and Natural Feminine Care have wide range of applications, such as Super/Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Online etc. And Super/Hypermarkets was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2018.

In 2018, the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size was 1067 million US$ and is forecast to 1585.8 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic and Natural Feminine Care.

This study researches the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care, presents the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Organic and Natural Feminine Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Japan, India and China, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Organic and Natural Feminine Care for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Natracare

The Honest Company

Kimberly-Clark

Lunapads

Unilever (Seventh Generation)

Unicharm

Veeda

Ontex

Edgewell Personal Care

LOLA

GladRags

Corman

Maxim Hygiene

Rael

Purganics

Hengan

Market Segment by Product Type

Sanitary Pads

Tampons

Panty Liners & Shields

Others

In 2018, Sanitary Pads accounted for a major share of 63% in the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3590 M Units by 2024 from 2821 M Units in 2019.

Market Segment by Application

Super/Hypermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

In Organic and Natural Feminine Care market, Super/Hypermarkets segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2774 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Organic and Natural Feminine Care will be promising in the Super/Hypermarkets field in the next couple of years.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Organic and Natural Feminine Care manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

