Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Organic and natural feminine care products, also called feminine hygiene products, or cotton hygiene products, include menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners that are made of organic cotton.
Because of this natural cotton, these feminine care products are biodegradable and compostable. Organic and natural feminine care products are used to absorb daily vaginal discharge, menstrual flow, spotting, post-intercourse discharge, and urinary incontinence.
Organic and Natural Feminine Care are mainly classified into the following types: Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners & Shields, and Others. Sanitary Pads is the most widely used type which takes up about 63.73% of the total sales in 2018. Organic and Natural Feminine Care have wide range of applications, such as Super/Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Online etc. And Super/Hypermarkets was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2018.
In 2018, the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size was 1067 million US$ and is forecast to 1585.8 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic and Natural Feminine Care.
This study researches the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care, presents the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Organic and Natural Feminine Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Japan, India and China, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Organic and Natural Feminine Care for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Natracare
The Honest Company
Kimberly-Clark
Lunapads
Unilever (Seventh Generation)
Unicharm
Veeda
Ontex
Edgewell Personal Care
LOLA
GladRags
Corman
Maxim Hygiene
Rael
Purganics
Hengan
Market Segment by Product Type
Sanitary Pads
Tampons
Panty Liners & Shields
Others
In 2018, Sanitary Pads accounted for a major share of 63% in the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3590 M Units by 2024 from 2821 M Units in 2019.
Market Segment by Application
Super/Hypermarkets
Retail Pharmacies
Online
Others
In Organic and Natural Feminine Care market, Super/Hypermarkets segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2774 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Organic and Natural Feminine Care will be promising in the Super/Hypermarkets field in the next couple of years.
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organic and Natural Feminine Care manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
