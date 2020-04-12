Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2023

The report ” Passenger Security Equipment Market by Transport Infrastructure (Airports, Train Station, Bus Stations, and Seaports) and Type (Baggage Inspection System, Explosive Detection System, Video Surveillance, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, Fire Safety & Detection System, People Screening Systems, and others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 “. The global passenger security equipment market is expected to reach $79,042 million in 2023, from $43,398 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Passenger security refers to a technique, which helps them protect from accidentals harms, crimes, and other threats. Such procedures help the government to avoid any crimes and allow passengers to travel from one place to another without any harm. Honeywell International, Orbocomm, and L-3 Communications are some of the leading key players of the passenger security equipment market.

Passenger Security Equipment Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Passenger Security Equipment Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Passenger Security Equipment Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

– Airports

– Train Stations

– Bus Stations

– Seaports

BY TYPE

– Baggage Inspection System

– Explosive Detection System

– Video Surveillance

– Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

– Fire Safety & Detection System

– People Screening Systems

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Mexico

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Honeywell International

– Orbocomm

– L-3 Communications

– Kapsch

– Siemens AG

– Rapiscan Systems

– Rockwell Collins

– Safran Group

– Raytheon Group

– Smiths Group

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.3. Opportunity

CHAPTER 4 PASSENGER SECURITY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Airports

4.2.1. Introduction

4.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Train Stations

4.3.1. Introduction

4.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Bus Stations

4.4.1. Introduction

4.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

45 Seaports

4.5.1. Introduction

4.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 5 PASSENGER SECURITY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Baggage Inspection System

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Explosive Detection System

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Video Surveillance System

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems

5.5.1. Introduction

5.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Fire Safety & Detection System

5.6.1. Introduction

5.6.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.7 People Screening Systems

5.7.1. Introduction

5.7.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.8 Others

5.8.1. Introduction

5.8.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.8.3. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 6 PASSENGER SECURITY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.6. Mexico

6.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

Continue…

