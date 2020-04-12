Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Dynamics, Growth Rate, Key Trends and Market Synopsis, 2018-2026
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global pharmaceutical waste management market. Increase in outsourcing of waste management services, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and changing population demographics are the major drivers of the global pharmaceutical waste management market.
The global pharmaceutical waste management market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on nature of waste, type of waste, waste generator, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pharmaceutical waste management market.
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Key Segments
Based on nature of waste, the global pharmaceutical waste management market has been segmented into hazardous waste and non-hazardous waste. The segments have been analyzed based on available product and services in the pharmaceutical waste management market, cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. In terms of type of waste, the global market has been classified into over the counter waste, non-controlled prescription drugs, controlled drugs, and hazardous drugs. Based on waste generator, the global pharmaceutical waste management market has been divided into hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinics & physician offices, pharmacies, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global pharmaceutical waste management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global pharmaceutical waste management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the pharmaceutical waste management market report include Stericycle, Waste Management, Inc., BioMedical Waste Solution, LLC, Daniels Health, Stryker, Covanta Holding Corporation, and Cardinal Health.
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Nature of Waste
- Hazardous Waste
- Non-hazardous Waste
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Type of Waste
Over the Counter Waste
Non-controlled Prescription Drugs
Controlled Drugs
Hazardous Drugs
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Waste Generator
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Clinics & Physician Offices
Pharmacies
Others
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
