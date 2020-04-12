Global Plastic Additive Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025
Plastics additives are all chemicals which are used to polymerize, process or to modify end use properties of plastics. Rapidly increasing usage of plastics in industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive and mechanical engineering coupled with increasing cost of natural metal are the major factors driving the growth of plastic additives market. Increasing costs of natural metals has increased preferences for plastic additives. Moreover, augmented household applications and lower cost of plastic products are likely to boost the growth of this market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the global plastic additives market is restrained by stringent government regulation on limited usage of plastic and environmental policies.
Global Plastic Additive market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Additive.
This report researches the worldwide Plastic Additive market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Plastic Additive breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Akzo Nobel NV
Albemarle Corporation
Amfine Chemical Corporation
BASF SE
Chemtura Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
EI DuPont de Nemours
Eastman Chemical Company
Evonik Industries AG
Rhein Chemie Rheinau
PMC Global Incorporated
Plastic Additive Breakdown Data by Type
Plasticizers
Stabilizers
Flame Retardants
Impact Modifiers
Others
Plastic Additive Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Good
Construction
Manufacturing Processes
Others
Plastic Additive Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Plastic Additive Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Plastic Additive capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Plastic Additive manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
