Global Plastic Additive Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025

Plastics additives are all chemicals which are used to polymerize, process or to modify end use properties of plastics. Rapidly increasing usage of plastics in industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive and mechanical engineering coupled with increasing cost of natural metal are the major factors driving the growth of plastic additives market. Increasing costs of natural metals has increased preferences for plastic additives. Moreover, augmented household applications and lower cost of plastic products are likely to boost the growth of this market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the global plastic additives market is restrained by stringent government regulation on limited usage of plastic and environmental policies.

Global Plastic Additive market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Additive.

This report researches the worldwide Plastic Additive market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Plastic Additive breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Amfine Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

EI DuPont de Nemours

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Rhein Chemie Rheinau

PMC Global Incorporated

Plastic Additive Breakdown Data by Type

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Others

Plastic Additive Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Good

Construction

Manufacturing Processes

Others

Plastic Additive Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Plastic Additive Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Plastic Additive capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Plastic Additive manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

