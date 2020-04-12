Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
Spinal surgery has evolved dramatically over the years as advances in technology have made it possible to improve surgical techniques.Spinal surgery involves the modification of the affected area of the back bones and nerves. The implantation of one or more screws or components is a very delicate surgery. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, Clinically less complex surgery, Shorter length of stay, Minimally invasive surgery, Financially lower cost and Operationally more simple.
In 2018, the global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robot-Guided Spine Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
SpineFrontier, Inc.
Kuka AG
Medtech S.A
Mazor Robotics Ltd
Spineology Inc.
Alliance Spine LLC
Stryker Corporation
Alphatec Spine Inc.
Accuray Incorporated
Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Nuvasive, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Open Surgery Type
Minimal Invasive Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Laminectomy
Spine Fusion
Intervertebral Foramen
Intervertebral Disc Resection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robot-Guided Spine Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
