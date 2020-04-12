Global Safes and Vaults Market is Expected to Surpass at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2023

The report ” Safes and Vaults Market by Type (Cash Management Safes, Depository Safes, Gun Safes and Vaults, Vault and Vault Doors, Media Safes, and Others) and End User (Banking Sector and Non-Banking Sector) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023 “. Safes and vaults are secure storage systems where valuable items such as money, documents, records, and others are stored. It is intended to protect the contents from unauthorized use, theft, natural disasters, fire, and others. They are the metal boxes made up of thick metals making it difficult to break them by force or to protect them from fire breakouts. Also, they have passcodes, numerical pins, or passwords to open them. The global safes and vaults market was valued at $4,727 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,907 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Safes and Vaults Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Safes and Vaults Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Safes and Vaults Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global safes and vaults market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

– Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

– The quantitative analysis of the safes and vaults market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Market Segments-

By Type

– Cash Management Safes

– Depository Safes

– Gun safes and vaults

– Vault and vault doors

– Media Safes

– Others

By End User

– Banking Sector

– Non-Banking Sector

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Arica

Key Players Profiled in the Report

– American Security Products Co.

– Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Limited.

– Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.

– Dormakaba

– Gunnebo Industries AB

– Access Security Products Ltd.

– Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc.

– Acme Security Systems.

– BJARSTAL s.a.r.l.

– Bode-Panzer GmbH

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Moderate-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-high threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased crime rates

3.5.1.2. Increased market for retail industry, commercial banks and rise in adoption for ATMs

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Penetration of digital transaction solutions

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased market for smart cities

CHAPTER 4 SAFES AND VAULTS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CASH MANAGEMENT SAFES

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

4.3. DEPOSITORY SAFES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

4.4. GUN SAFES AND VAULTS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

4.5. VAULT AND VAULT DOORS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

4.6. MEDIA SAFES

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

CHAPTER 5 SAFES AND VAULTS MARKET BY END-USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. BANKING SECTOR

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

5.3. NON-BANKING SECTOR

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast ($million)

CHAPTER 6 SAFES AND VAULTS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.3.2. Market size and forecast by Type

6.2.3.3. Market size and forecast by End User

6.2.3.4. US

6.2.3.5. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by Type

6.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by End User

6.2.3.6. Canada

6.2.3.7. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by Type

6.2.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by End User

6.2.3.8. Mexico

6.2.3.9. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.9.1. Market size and forecast by Type

6.2.3.9.2. Market size and forecast by End User

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.3.2. Market size and forecast by Type

6.3.3.3. Market size and forecast by End User

6.3.3.4. UK

6.3.3.5. Market size and forecast

6.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by Type

6.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by End User

Continue…

