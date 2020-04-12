Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025
This report presents the worldwide Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
An unmanned aerial vehicle is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard.
The high growth of global unmanned aerial vehicle market is on the back of rising demand for UAVs for commercial applications and increasing defense resources of developing economies.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Boeing
Saab AB
Parrot
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Elbit Systems
AeroVironment
Lockheed Martin
3D Robotics
Textron
DJI Technology
Northrop Grumman
Israel Aerospace
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Breakdown Data by Type
Small UAV
Tactical UAV
Strategic UAV
Special Purpose UAV
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application
Military Application
Civil & Commercial
Homeland Security
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
