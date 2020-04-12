Global Welding Consumables Market 2016-2026 : Growth Rate, Key Trends and Market Synopsis

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Welding Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Welding Consumables Market – Overview

The welding consumables market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the welding consumables market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the welding consumables market’s growth throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are predicted to leverage the existing nature and prospective status of this market. The competitive position of the welding consumables market is studied through the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.

The welding consumables market has been provided in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The welding consumables market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, welding technique, end-use industry, and region.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the welding consumables market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive welding consumables market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the welding consumables market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the welding consumable market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Key players operating in the global welding consumables market includes voestalpine Bohler Welding GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V., Sandvik Materials Technology, EWM AG, Kobe Steel Ltd., and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Welding Consumables Market

By Product Type

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others (GTAW Consumables, TIG consumables etc.)

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others (Friction stir, electron beam etc.)

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Manufacturing

Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Others (Marine, Power Generation, Maintenance & Repair)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

