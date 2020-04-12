Gummy Vitamins Market Key Players| Nutranext, ABH Nature’s Products, Inc, HerNutritionals Llc, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Life Science Nutritionals

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Gummy Vitamins Market – By Product Type (Single Vitamin Gummy, Multivitamin Gummy, Probiotic Vitamin Gummy), By Customer Orientation (Kids, Adults), By Source (Animal Based, Plant Based), By Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Stand-Up Pouches, Other), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Drug Store/Pharmacies, Online Retailers, Other) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Gummy Vitamins Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Gummy Vitamins Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Gummy Vitamins Market.

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Gummy Vitamins demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on By Product Type into…

– Single Vitamin Gummy

– – – Biotin

– – – Omega & DHA

– – – Vitamin C

– – – CoQ10

– – – Vitamin D3

– – – Melatonin

– Multivitamin Gummy

– Probiotic Vitamin Gummy

– – – Bacillus Coagulans

– – – Lactobacillus

– – – Bacillus Subtilis

– – – Others

The report segments the market based on By Customer Orientation into…

– Kids

– Adult

– – – Men

– – – Women

The report segments the market based on By Source Type into…

– Animal Based

– Plant Based

The report segments the market based on By Packaging Type into…

– Bottles & Jars

– Stand-Up Pouches

– Other

Further, the market has been also segmented By Sales Channel into…

– Direct Sales

– Modern Trade

– Convenience Stores

– Departmental Store

– Specialty Store

– Drug Store/Pharmacies

– Online Retailers

– Other

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Gummy Vitamins Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Gummy Vitamins Market.

Some of the Key Players profiled include:

– BAYER AG

– Church & Dwight Co. Inc

– The Honest Company, Inc

– Pfizer Inc.

– Pharmavite Llc

– Smarty Pants Vitamins

– Olly Public Benefit Corporation

– Nutranext

– ABH Nature’s Products, Inc

– HerNutritionals Llc

– Herbaland Naturals Inc.

– Life Science Nutritionals

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Gummy Vitamins Market

3. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Gummy Vitamins Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Single Vitamin Gummy

9.4.1. Biotin

9.4.2. Omega & DHA

9.4.3. Vitamin C

9.4.4. CoQ10

9.4.5. Vitamin D3

9.4.6. Melatonin

9.5. Multivitamin Gummy

9.6. Probiotic Vitamin Gummy

9.6.1. Bacillus Coagulans

9.6.2. Lactobacillus

9.6.3. Bacillus Subtilis

9.6.4. Others

10. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Customer Orientation

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Customer Orientation

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Customer Orientation

10.4. Children

10.5. Adult

10.5.1. Men

10.5.2. Women

11. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Source Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Source Type

11.4. Animal Based

11.5. Plant Based

12. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Packaging Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Packaging Type

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Packaging Type

12.4. Bottles & Jars

12.5. Stand-Up Pouches

12.6. Other

13. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.4. Direct Sales

13.5. Modern Trade

13.6. Convenience Stores

13.7. Departmental Store

13.8. Specialty Store

13.9. Drug Store/Pharmacies

13.10. Online Retailers

13.11. Other

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Product Type

14.2.2. By Customer Orientation

14.2.3. By Source Type

14.2.4. By Packaging Type

14.2.5. By Sales Channel

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Product Type

14.3.2. By Customer Orientation

14.3.3. By Source Type

14.3.4. By Packaging Type

14.3.5. By Sales Channel

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4. Asia Pacific Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.4.1. By Product Type

14.4.2. By Customer Orientation

14.4.3. By Source Type

14.4.4. By Packaging Type

14.4.5. By Sales Channel

14.4.6. By Country

14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.5. Latin America Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.5.1. By Product Type

14.5.2. By Customer Orientation

14.5.3. By Source Type

14.5.4. By Packaging Type

14.5.5. By Sales Channel

14.5.6. By Country

14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

14.6. Middle East & Africa Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.6.1. By Product Type

14.6.2. By Customer Orientation

14.6.3. By Source Type

14.6.4. By Packaging Type

14.6.5. By Sales Channel

14.6.6. By Geography

14.6.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

14.6.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

14.6.6.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.6.6.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.6.6.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14.6.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…



