Gummy Vitamins Market Key Players| Nutranext, ABH Nature’s Products, Inc, HerNutritionals Llc, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Life Science Nutritionals
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Gummy Vitamins Market – By Product Type (Single Vitamin Gummy, Multivitamin Gummy, Probiotic Vitamin Gummy), By Customer Orientation (Kids, Adults), By Source (Animal Based, Plant Based), By Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Stand-Up Pouches, Other), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Drug Store/Pharmacies, Online Retailers, Other) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Gummy Vitamins Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Gummy Vitamins Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Gummy Vitamins Market.
The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Gummy Vitamins demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report segments the market based on By Product Type into…
– Single Vitamin Gummy
– – – Biotin
– – – Omega & DHA
– – – Vitamin C
– – – CoQ10
– – – Vitamin D3
– – – Melatonin
– Multivitamin Gummy
– Probiotic Vitamin Gummy
– – – Bacillus Coagulans
– – – Lactobacillus
– – – Bacillus Subtilis
– – – Others
The report segments the market based on By Customer Orientation into…
– Kids
– Adult
– – – Men
– – – Women
The report segments the market based on By Source Type into…
– Animal Based
– Plant Based
The report segments the market based on By Packaging Type into…
– Bottles & Jars
– Stand-Up Pouches
– Other
Further, the market has been also segmented By Sales Channel into…
– Direct Sales
– Modern Trade
– Convenience Stores
– Departmental Store
– Specialty Store
– Drug Store/Pharmacies
– Online Retailers
– Other
Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Gummy Vitamins Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Gummy Vitamins Market.
Some of the Key Players profiled include:
– BAYER AG
– Church & Dwight Co. Inc
– The Honest Company, Inc
– Pfizer Inc.
– Pharmavite Llc
– Smarty Pants Vitamins
– Olly Public Benefit Corporation
– Nutranext
– ABH Nature’s Products, Inc
– HerNutritionals Llc
– Herbaland Naturals Inc.
– Life Science Nutritionals
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Gummy Vitamins Market
3. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Gummy Vitamins Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
9.4. Single Vitamin Gummy
9.4.1. Biotin
9.4.2. Omega & DHA
9.4.3. Vitamin C
9.4.4. CoQ10
9.4.5. Vitamin D3
9.4.6. Melatonin
9.5. Multivitamin Gummy
9.6. Probiotic Vitamin Gummy
9.6.1. Bacillus Coagulans
9.6.2. Lactobacillus
9.6.3. Bacillus Subtilis
9.6.4. Others
10. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Customer Orientation
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Customer Orientation
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Customer Orientation
10.4. Children
10.5. Adult
10.5.1. Men
10.5.2. Women
11. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Source Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Source Type
11.4. Animal Based
11.5. Plant Based
12. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Packaging Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Packaging Type
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Packaging Type
12.4. Bottles & Jars
12.5. Stand-Up Pouches
12.6. Other
13. Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.4. Direct Sales
13.5. Modern Trade
13.6. Convenience Stores
13.7. Departmental Store
13.8. Specialty Store
13.9. Drug Store/Pharmacies
13.10. Online Retailers
13.11. Other
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Product Type
14.2.2. By Customer Orientation
14.2.3. By Source Type
14.2.4. By Packaging Type
14.2.5. By Sales Channel
14.2.6. By Country
14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
14.3. Europe Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Product Type
14.3.2. By Customer Orientation
14.3.3. By Source Type
14.3.4. By Packaging Type
14.3.5. By Sales Channel
14.3.6. By Country
14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4. Asia Pacific Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1. By Product Type
14.4.2. By Customer Orientation
14.4.3. By Source Type
14.4.4. By Packaging Type
14.4.5. By Sales Channel
14.4.6. By Country
14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.5. Latin America Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.5.1. By Product Type
14.5.2. By Customer Orientation
14.5.3. By Source Type
14.5.4. By Packaging Type
14.5.5. By Sales Channel
14.5.6. By Country
14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
14.6. Middle East & Africa Gummy Vitamins Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.6.1. By Product Type
14.6.2. By Customer Orientation
14.6.3. By Source Type
14.6.4. By Packaging Type
14.6.5. By Sales Channel
14.6.6. By Geography
14.6.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
14.6.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
14.6.6.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.6.6.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.6.6.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
14.6.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
Continue…
