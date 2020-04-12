High-end Decorative Flooring Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

The High-end Decorative Flooring Market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.

This report studies the global market size of High-end Decorative Flooring in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High-end Decorative Flooring in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global High-end Decorative Flooring market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global High-end Decorative Flooring market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the High-end Decorative Flooring market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of High-end Decorative Flooring include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the High-end Decorative Flooring include

Chi Mei

GEHR Plastics

Kolon Industries

Arkema

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Rayon

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Market Size Split by Type

Real Wood Floor

Consolidated-Wooden Floor

Bamboo Floorings

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Household

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global High-end Decorative Flooring market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of High-end Decorative Flooring market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global High-end Decorative Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-end Decorative Flooring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of High-end Decorative Flooring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High-end Decorative Flooring market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

