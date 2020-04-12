Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Industry Size, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2019-2025
This report studies the global market size of Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Injection And Infusion-based Drug Delivery Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)
Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Antares Pharma, Inc
Lake Region
Market size by Product
Auto Injection Systems
Cannula-Based Delivery Systems
Implantable Seeds, Tubes, Catheters and Delivery Systems
Infusion and IV Connector Systems
Patient Wearable Constant or Variable Delivery Systems
Market size by End User
Dental Clinic
Hospital
Veterinary Hospital
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
