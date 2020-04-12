Japan Suture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Japan Suture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Japan Suture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This research report categorizes the Japan Suture market by top manufacturers, type and application. This report also studies the Japan Suture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The Japan Suture market is valued at 271.72 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 338.65 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% during 2019-2025. In terms of volume. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Suture market based on company, product type and application.

The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Covidien (Medtronic)

Alfresa Group

Kono Seisakusho

Mani

GC Dental

Bear Medic Corporation

Wahiesu Medical Corporation

Akiyama Medical Co.,Ltd

Natsume Seisakusho Co.,Ltd.

Suture market size by type:

Absorbable Sutures

Non-absorbable Sutures

Suture market size by regions:

Hokkaido

Tohoku

Kanto

Chubu

Kansai

Others (Chugoku, Kyushu, Shikoku and Okinawa)

Suture market size by Applications:

Oral Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gynecology

Ophthalmic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery

Urology

Others

