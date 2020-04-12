Know the Future Opportunities and Current Trends in Bakery Ingredients Market By 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Bakery Ingredients Market by Type (Enzymes, Starch, Fiber, Colors, Flavors, Emulsifiers, Antimicrobials, Fats, Dry Baking Mix, and Others) and Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Rolls & Pies, Cakes & Pastries, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Bakery Ingredients Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global bakery ingredients market was valued at $12,588 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $18,596 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Bakery ingredients are the food products that maintain freshness, softness, & taste and also improve shelf life of the baked item. These ingredients improve the texture, color, flavor, volume, softness, and others of baked products. They are available in different varieties and their consumption depends on the dietary habits of consumers from different regions. Bakery is a well-known and large industry accounting for a remarkable position in the food processing sector. Therefore, the demand for bakery items is increasing due to rising demand for fresh and ready-to-eat convenience foods with high nutritional values. In addition, the market growth for bakery food and bakery ingredients are coupled as these ingredients are required to prepare baked products.

The global bakery ingredients market is driven by increasing use of convenient bakery food products due to the busy lifestyle. In addition, change in culture & lifestyles in the emerging economies and rise in demand for low trans-fat & gluten-free products are expected to drive the growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing obesity rates and growing health concerns among people have led to higher preference for healthier bakery products. However, rising trend for replacement of baked products by cereals, such as oats, and increasing implementation of stringent regulations & international quality standards are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, emerging market for frozen bakery products and growth in focus of key players to reduce the production costs and improve the quality & shelf life of products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global bakery ingredients market based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into enzymes, starch, fiber, colors, flavors, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, fats, dry baking mix, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into bread, cookies & biscuits, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Archer Daniels Midland Company; Associated British Foods plc.; Bakels Group; Cargill, Incorporated; Dawn Food Products Inc.; E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Ingredion Incorporated; Kerry Group plc; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; and Lallemand Inc.

The other players in the value chain include Sdzucker, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., AAK AB, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion N.V. IFFCO Corporate, CSM Bakery Solutions, Novozymes, and Puratos Group.

Key Benefits for Bakery Ingredients Market:

– This report presents an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics of the global bakery ingredients market from 2018 to 2025.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the industry, based on the type and application, helps understand the trending product type and potential applications.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers & suppliers to enable the stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

