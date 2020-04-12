Latest Research report on Cannabidiol Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Cannabidiol market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Cannabidiol analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By Form.

First discovered in 1940 CBD has potential therapeutic benefits for a wide range of medical conditions. Cannabidiol is one of the chemical constituents or cannabinoids, which are found in Cannabis. The global Cannabidiol market is expected to mask a remarkable annual growth rate during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD XX Million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XX Million by the end of the forecast period. CBD market has exploded significantly and there is a fast-growing array of CBD products, from vaporizers and oils to skin balms and gummy bears.

Cannabis and their chemical constituents are emerging as one of the next big industries due to the growing awareness of its medical applications. The public knowledge and acceptance of Cannabidiol are rising throughout the world due to their medicinal benefits and role in conditions such as inflammation, nausea, pain, and many other biological functions. Also, the governments across the globe are taking their steps toward regulating and taxing the production of hemp and marijuana for industrial and medicinal purposes. Governments in countries such as Canada, Australia and many other countries around the world are legalizing production and manufacturing of cannabis and cannabis products for medical and scientific use. Apart from this, CBD holds a special position for medical applications among other cannabis products as it has the ability to produce a physical effect without the psychoactive effects. Its low toxicity and early proof of efficacy are anticipated to enhance its adoption rate in medical and science areas. However, lack of quality control and transparency throughout the cannabis are hampering. Also, complicated and strict regulatory laws are acting as a restraining factor in the growth of the growth of Cannabidiol market. Moreover, one of the current barriers for medical cannabis is the lack of acceptance in the medical society such as doctors, owing to the lack of clinical evidence.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Cannabidiol (CBD) market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– CBD Edibles

– CBD Wellness

– CBD for Pets

– Others

By Form

– CBD Oil

– CBD Isolate

– CBD Wax

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Medterra

– Kazmira

– The CBD Company

– NuLeaf Naturals

– Medixcbd

– cbdMD

– CBDistillery

– CBD LION

– CBDfx

– Bota

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Cannabidiol Market

3. Global Cannabidiol Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Cannabidiol Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Cannabidiol Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

8.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Cannabidiol Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

9.4. CBD Oil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. CBD Isolate Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. CBD Wax Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.1.1. Introduction

10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.2.1.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2. By Form

10.2.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

10.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

10.2.2.4. CBD Oil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.5. CBD Isolate Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.6. CBD Wax Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3. By Country

10.2.3.1. Introduction

10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.2.3.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3.5. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1. By Product Type

10.3.1.1. Introduction

10.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.3.1.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2. By Form

10.3.2.1. Introduction

10.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

10.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

10.3.2.4. CBD Oil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.5. CBD Isolate Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.6. CBD Wax Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3. By Country

10.3.3.1. Introduction

10.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.3.3.4. Germany Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.6. France Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.7. Italy Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.8. Spain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.9. Russia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. By Product Type

10.4.1.1. Introduction

10.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4.1.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



