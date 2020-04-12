Latest Research report on Industrial Dryers Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Industrial Dryers market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Industrial Dryers analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By End Use Industries.

Global Industrial Dryers market accounted for USD 2,383.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 3,381.5 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Growth Drivers & Barriers

Rising demand for industrial dryers from food & beverage industry is expected to impel the growth of the global industrial dryers market. Addition to that, growing chemical industries in Asia Pacific region is also poised to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising use of superheated steam drying is also believed to impel the growth of the market in the years ahead. Moreover, rising preference of fluidized bed dryer is also believed to positively impact the growth of global Industrial Dryers market.

On the contrary, factors such as lack of skilled labors and high maintenance cost are some of few factors which are believed to restraint the growth of the global Industrial Dryers market.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the industrial dryers market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall industrial dryers market during the forecast period. Also, China industrial dryers market is expected to showcase highest growth rate in global industrial dryers market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Industrial Dryers market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Fluidized Bed Dryer

– – – Batch

– – – Continuous

– Rotary Dryer

– Spray Dryer

– Flash Dryer

– Vacuum Dryer

– Others

By End Use Industries

– Food

– Pharmaceutical

– Chemical

– Fertilizer

– Cement

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– GEA Group

– ThyssenKrupp AG

– Andritz AG

– Buhler Holding AG

– Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

– ANIVI Ingenieria SA

– COMESSA

– FL Smidth & Co. A/S

– Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

– Others Major and Niche Players

