Latest Research report on Nutritional Supplement Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Nutritional Supplement market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Nutritional Supplement analysis is broken down on different segmentation .

Nutritional supplement are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost the overall health and energy, to provide support to the immune system and to reduce the risk of illness. The global nutritional supplement market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.01%, leading to a global revenue of USD 245.43Bn by 2023.

The nutritional supplement market is segmented on the type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals) and end users (infants and adults). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the nutritional supplement market due to the growing demand in China, Japan and India.

Key growth factors

The increasing consumer awareness for healthy living and healthy diet, increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles, prevention of diseases , awareness towards weight management among working professionals, development in the retail and pharmaceutical industries, innovation in product offerings, modernization of retail channels are some of the key factors that are driving the nutritional supplement market.

Threats and key players

Although the nutritional supplement market is expected to have a positive growth worldwide, factors such as lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage of nutrition supplements, negative publicity, fake product claims may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, DSM, Nestle Nutritionals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline Limited, Glanbia Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arkopharma Laboratories.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global nutritional supplement market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global nutritional supplement market.

3. Market trends in the global nutritional supplement market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (infants, adults).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

