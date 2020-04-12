Latest Research report on Oolong Tea Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Oolong Tea market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Oolong Tea analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel.



Oolong Tea is commonly consumed in China and Taiwan, and the tea is a product made from the leaves, buds, and stems of the Camellia sinensis plant. Oolong is one of the most diversified tea and can be found in different varieties having distinct flavors and color. However, Oolong tea accounts for only 2 percent of tea consumption around the world. Also, the popularity of this oolong meal has grown in the recent past in regions of Europe and North America. The market for oolong tea is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global oolong tea market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2023.

The tea is a very popular beverage across the globe especially in Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, India, and others. However, the number of tea lovers across the globe is rising at a remarkable rate including Europe and North America. Oolong tea has been consumed mostly in China and Taiwan in previous years owing to their distinctive taste and health benefits. Also, consumers obsessed with tea are seeing for new tea varieties and are spending accordingly which in turn promoting the recognition of oolong tea in international markets.

Apart from this, restaurant and hotels are also adding such food & beverage items in their menu in order to improve their luxury standards. Oolong tea has several health benefits such as detoxifying body, fortifies the immune system, helps in regulating cholesterol level, and others. Rising awareness among consumers about health benefits associated with consumption of oolong tea is expected to likely affect consumer’s decision to buy oolong tea. Nowadays, consumers are opting for self-medication due to rising penetration of Internet and social media. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the market for oolong tea globally in the coming years. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of chemically processed food products is has forced more people towards organic food products such as oolong tea. However, weak market recognition as compared to other forms of tea is the key factor that is hindering the growth of the global oolong tea market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of oolong tea market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Conventional Oolong Tea

– Organic Oolong Tea

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– ITO En.

– Bigelow Tea Company

– Twinings (Associated British Foods)

– Ceylon Organic Ltd.

– Teas and Thes (China) Ltd.

– Sierra Tea

– Arbor Teas

– Unilever PlC.

– Republic of Tea

– Dilmah

– Townshend’s Tea Company

– The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Overview and Definition

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.1.3. Oolong Tea Definition

3.2. Industry Development

3.3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Oolong Tea Market

5. Trends in Global Oolong Tea Market

6. Global Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7. Global Oolong Tea Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

7.4. Conventional Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5. Organic Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Oolong Tea Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

8.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

8.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. North America Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.1.1. By Product Type

9.1.1.1. Introduction

9.1.1.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

9.1.1.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

9.1.1.4. Conventional Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.1.1.5. Organic Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.1.2. By Distribution Channel

9.1.2.1. Introduction

9.1.2.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

9.1.2.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

9.1.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.1.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.1.3. By Country

9.1.3.1. Introduction

9.1.3.2. BPS Analysis By Country

9.1.3.3. Market Attractiveness By Country

9.1.3.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.1.3.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2. Europe Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.1.1. Introduction

9.2.1.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

9.2.1.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

9.2.1.4. Conventional Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.1.5. Organic Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.2.1. Introduction

9.2.2.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

9.2.2.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

9.2.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3. By Country

9.2.3.1. Introduction

9.2.3.2. BPS Analysis By Country

9.2.3.3. Market Attractiveness By Country

9.2.3.4. Germany Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3.6. France Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3.7. Italy Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3.8. Spain Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3.9. Russia Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.2.3.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.1. By Product Type

9.3.1.1. Introduction

9.3.1.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

9.3.1.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

9.3.1.4. Conventional Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.1.5. Organic Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3.2.1. Introduction

9.3.2.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

9.3.2.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

9.3.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3. By Country

9.3.3.1. Introduction

9.3.3.2. BPS Analysis By Country

9.3.3.3. Market Attractiveness By Country

9.3.3.4. China Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.5. India Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.6. Japan Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.3.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4. Latin America Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.1. By Product Type

9.4.1.1. Introduction

9.4.1.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

9.4.1.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

9.4.1.4. Conventional Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.1.5. Organic Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.2. By Distribution Channel

9.4.2.1. Introduction

9.4.2.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

9.4.2.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

9.4.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.3. By Country

9.4.3.1. Introduction

9.4.3.2. BPS Analysis By Country

9.4.3.3. Market Attractiveness By Country

9.4.3.4. Brazil Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.3.5. Mexico Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.3.6. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.1. By Product Type

9.5.1.1. Introduction

9.5.1.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

9.5.1.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

9.5.1.4. Conventional Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.1.5. Organic Oolong Tea Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.2. By Distribution Channel

9.5.2.1. Introduction

9.5.2.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

9.5.2.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

9.5.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.3. By Country

9.5.3.1. Introduction

9.5.3.2. BPS Analysis By Country

9.5.3.3. Market Attractiveness By Country

9.5.3.4. GCC Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.3.5. North Africa Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.3.6. South Africa Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.3.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

