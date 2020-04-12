Latest Research report on Outdoor garden furniture Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Outdoor garden furniture market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Outdoor garden furniture analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Material, By Sales Channel, By Price Range, By End- User.

Outdoor & garden furniture is specifically designed for outdoor usages, like in the garden, balcony, roof, etc. This furniture is made or coated with weather resistant materials. The outdoor & garden furniture range comprises of a number of products such as chair, sofas, table, hammocks, benches, and others.

As the residential & commercial construction activities are rising across the globe especially in emerging economies, the demand for outdoor garden furniture is also getting stronger. Almost every commercial building today has its own garden or lawn areas. The outdoor garden furniture market is expected to witness strong market across the globe as the homeowners across the globe especially in urban areas are strongly obsessed with lawns and gardens. The urban gardeners in urban areas are planning their own garden and lawns in order to build a place near to nature. This rise in the trend for having own lawns and garden is also fostering the demand for commercial outdoor garden furniture around the globe.

The strongly growing hospitality industry is one of the leading growth factors for the outdoor garden furniture market. The hoteliers have witnessed a continuous rise in a number of travelers, and a strong occupancy rate in previous years. As consumers become more and more sensitive to environmental, they are seeking out for eco-friendly places to stay. Apart from this, environmental regulations are also being enforced, which in turn expected to make hotel owners spend on green renovation of their hotel. This renovation also includes the development of outdoor living spaces, which further is boosting the demand for outdoor & garden furniture in the hospitality sector.

With the rise in environmental awareness and government initiatives to encourage green roofs on a public and commercial building, the demand for outdoor garden furniture has strengthened. Both residential & commercial place owners are spending more on improvements in their building, a touch of a nature theme is being followed by many residential & commercial place owners around the world. Other trends such as terrace garden, front lawn, and others are likely to bolster the growth of the global outdoor & garden furniture market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market with respect to the following submarkets:

By Product

– Chair

– – – Arm chair

– – – Swing Chair

– – – Relax Chair

– – – Others

– Stools

– Bench

– Hammock

– Sofas

– Tables

– Others

By Material

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Wicker

– Rattan

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Furniture Stores

– Brand Outlets

– Online Stores

– Others

By Price Range

– Low Price

– Medium Price

– High Price

By End- User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– IKEA Systems B.V.

– Herman Miller Inc.

– Trex Company, Inc.

– Kimball International, Inc.

– Steelcase Inc.

– Keter Plastic Ltd

– Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited

– Brown Jordan International, Inc.

– Century Furniture LLC

– Agio International Co., Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

