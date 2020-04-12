Latest Research report on Shrimp Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Shrimp market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Shrimp analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Species, By Form, By Application.

Global shrimp market accounted for USD 39.7 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 53.2 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2017 and 2023.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3303



Changing food habits of population such as rise in demand for seafood is anticipated to foster the demand for shrimp market in the years ahead. Further, rising awareness about benefits of seafood such as high protein, among others is anticipated to strengthen the growth of global shrimp market. Rising disposable income of the population is also one of the major factors which is anticipated to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Addition to that, growing urban population is driving the demand for sea foods. Further, rise in the number of restaurants & bars is likely to aid to the growth of the market.

Various advancements in shrimp farming technology are resulting in increased and healthy production of shrimps. Further, favorable government regulations for new food processor plants setup is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the shrimp market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall shrimp market during the forecast period. North America shrimp market accounted for second position in overall shrimp market in 2017.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of shrimp market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Species

– Gulf Shrimps

– Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps

– Banded Coral Shrimps

– Royal Red Shrimps

– Giant Tiger Shrimps

– Blue Shrimps

– Ocean Shrimps

By Form

– Canned

– Frozen

– Peeled

– Cooked

– Shell-on

– Others

By Application

– Food

– Pharmaceutical

– Cosmetics

– Industrial & Biotechnology

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Charoen Pokphand Food PCL

– Maruha Nichiro Corporation

– High Liner Foods Inc.

– The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family

– Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

– Royal Greenland A/S

– Blue Star Seafood Co. Ltd.

– Wild Planet Foods Inc.

– Ocean America Food SA

– Rich Products Corporation

– Others Major and Niche Players

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/shrimp-market

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Shrimp Market

3. Global Shrimp Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Shrimp Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Shrimp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Shrimp Market Segmentation Analysis, By Species

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Species

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Species

8.4. Gulf Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.6. Banded Coral Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.7. Royal Red Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.8. Giant Tiger Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.9. Blue Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.10. Ocean Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Shrimp Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

9.4. Canned Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Frozen Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Peeled Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Cooked Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Shell-on Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Shrimp Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Food Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Pharmaceutical Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Cosmetics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Industrial & Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

​11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Species

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Species

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Species

11.2.1.4. Gulf Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.5. Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.6. Banded Coral Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.7. Royal Red Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.8. Giant Tiger Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.9. Blue Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.10. Ocean Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2. By Form

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

11.2.2.4. Canned Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.5. Frozen Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.6. Peeled Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.7. Cooked Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.8. Shell-on Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.3.1. Introduction

11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.3.4. Food Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.5. Pharmaceutical Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.6. Cosmetics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.7. Industrial & Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.4. By Country

11.2.4.1. Introduction

11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.4.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.4.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Species

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Species

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Species

11.3.1.4. Gulf Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.5. Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.6. Banded Coral Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.7. Royal Red Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.8. Giant Tiger Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.9. Blue Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.10. Ocean Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2. By Form

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

11.3.2.4. Canned Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2.5. Frozen Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2.6. Peeled Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2.7. Cooked Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2.8. Shell-on Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3. By Application

11.3.3.1. Introduction

11.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.3.3.4. Food Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. Pharmaceutical Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Cosmetics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Industrial & Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4. By Country

11.3.4.1. Introduction

11.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.4.4. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.6. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.7. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.8. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.9. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3303



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com