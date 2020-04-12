Latest Research report on Shrimp Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast
A new market research report on the global Shrimp market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Shrimp analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Species, By Form, By Application.
Global shrimp market accounted for USD 39.7 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 53.2 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2017 and 2023.
Changing food habits of population such as rise in demand for seafood is anticipated to foster the demand for shrimp market in the years ahead. Further, rising awareness about benefits of seafood such as high protein, among others is anticipated to strengthen the growth of global shrimp market. Rising disposable income of the population is also one of the major factors which is anticipated to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Addition to that, growing urban population is driving the demand for sea foods. Further, rise in the number of restaurants & bars is likely to aid to the growth of the market.
Various advancements in shrimp farming technology are resulting in increased and healthy production of shrimps. Further, favorable government regulations for new food processor plants setup is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.
Regional Outlook:
In the terms of geography, the shrimp market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall shrimp market during the forecast period. North America shrimp market accounted for second position in overall shrimp market in 2017.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of shrimp market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Species
– Gulf Shrimps
– Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps
– Banded Coral Shrimps
– Royal Red Shrimps
– Giant Tiger Shrimps
– Blue Shrimps
– Ocean Shrimps
By Form
– Canned
– Frozen
– Peeled
– Cooked
– Shell-on
– Others
By Application
– Food
– Pharmaceutical
– Cosmetics
– Industrial & Biotechnology
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Charoen Pokphand Food PCL
– Maruha Nichiro Corporation
– High Liner Foods Inc.
– The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family
– Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.
– Royal Greenland A/S
– Blue Star Seafood Co. Ltd.
– Wild Planet Foods Inc.
– Ocean America Food SA
– Rich Products Corporation
– Others Major and Niche Players
