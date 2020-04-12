Market Research On Tourism Guidance Service Market 2019 And Analysis To 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Tourism Guidance Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Tourism Guidance Service Market offers an six-year forecast for the global Tourism Guidance Service market between 2019 and 2025. In terms of value, the Tourism Guidance Service market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Tourism Guidance Service market.

The Tourism Guidance Service is a travel description service for travel groups or individual clients with information about cultural, historical, religious and contemporary heritage.

Tourism guidance services are divided into manual services, such as tour guide services, etc.; and non-human services, such as providing various information products, and related data.

In 2018, the global Tourism Guidance Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tourism Guidance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tourism Guidance Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours

Cox & Kings

MakeMyTripSOTC

Thomas Cook

Yatra

Airbnb

Busindia

Cleartrip

Expedia

IRCTC

Meru

Ola

OYO Rooms

Treebo

Uber