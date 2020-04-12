Medical Courier Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Summary

Medical Couriers are responsible for the transportation of medical items among labs, hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities.

This report focuses on the global Medical Courier status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Courier development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Americord Registry LLC

Network Global Logistics

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Medical Couriers, Inc.

Medical Courier Services Ltd.

Aylesford Couriers Ltd.

CitySprint (UK) Ltd.

MedLine Express Services, Inc.

IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc.

Blaze Express Courier Service

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lab Specimens

Medical Supplies

Transport Prescription Drugs

Deliver Blood And Organs

Transport X-Rays

Medical Notes

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories

Dental Clinics

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

Blood and Tissue Banks

Public Health Departments

Law Enforcement Agencies/Departments

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Courier status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Courier development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Courier are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

