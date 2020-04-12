New Technology Developments in Brain Monitoring Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Brain Monitoring Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of global Brain Monitoring Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The brain monitoring market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for brain monitoring was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5392

Growth Drivers – Brain Monitoring Market

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Increasing diagnosis rate of neuro and brain related diseases across the globe is anticipated to aid to the growth of global brain monitoring market. Furthermore, growing geriatric population are expected to boost the growth of market during the forecast period. Moreover, government of various nations are spending significant amount of money on modernizing and improving the quality of hospitals. This factor is believed to drive the growth of global brain monitoring market.

Technological Advancements in Brain Monitoring Devices

Owing to increasing prevalence and diagnosis rate of brain related diseases, the demand for brain monitoring devices is likely to increase in the years ahead. To capitalize on upcoming opportunities, major brain monitoring device manufacturer are focusing on improving their existing equipment and development of advanced systems such as Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) with advanced facilities. Further, with anticipated launch of novel brain monitoring devices, global brain monitoring device is set to witness growth in the upcoming years.

Barriers – Brain Monitoring Market

High Cost of Complex Brain Monitoring Devices

High cost of advanced and complex brain monitoring devices is one of the major factors which is hampering the growth of global brain monitoring market. Apart from this, unfavorable reimbursement policies are also negatively impacting the growth of global brain monitoring market.

Segmentation Analysis

The brain monitoring market by product is segmented into devices and accessories. The market for devices captured highest percentage in 2018. Devices segment is further analyzed into MRI scanners, CT scanners, PET scanners, intracranial pressure monitors, electroencephalography devices, cerebral oximeters, sleep monitoring devices, TCD devices, MEG devices, and electromyography devices.

Further, global brain monitoring market is also segmented by end users into hospitals, neurology centers, clinics & ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, ambulances and other. Hospital segment captured highest percentage of market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of high-quality brain monitoring devices in hospitals is anticipated to intensify the growth of global brain monitoring market during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In brain monitoring market, North America accounted for leading market share in global brain monitoring market. Factors such as rising cases of several neurodegenerative disorders and increasing old age population is anticipated to drive the demand for brain monitoring devices in North America region. Moreover, Asia Pacific brain monitoring market is set to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing investment by government and various healthcare organizations for the development of advanced healthcare facilities is expected to intensify the demand for growth of brain monitoring devices and accessories in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Natus Medical Inc.

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Philips Healthcare

– GE Healthcare

– Siemens Healthineers

– Compumedics Limited

– Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

– Medtronic PLC

– Cas Medical Systems, Inc.

– Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

– Other Key & Niche Players

Read More Full [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/brain-monitoring-market

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Brain Monitoring Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Brain Monitoring Market 2018

4.2. Global Brain Monitoring Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Brain Monitoring Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Brain Monitoring Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Brain Monitoring Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Brain Monitoring Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8. Global Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

8.3. Devices

8.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.2. MRI Scanners Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.3. CT Scanners Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.4. PET Scanners Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.5. Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.6. Electroencephalography Devices Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.7. Cerebral Oximeters Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.8. Sleep Monitoring Devices Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.9. TCD Devices Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.10. MEG Devices Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.11. Electromyography Devices Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4. Accessories

8.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.2. Electrodes Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.3. Sensors Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.4. Pastes and Gels Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.5. Caps Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.6. Batteries Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.7. Cables Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.8. Others Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9. Global Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

9.3. Hospitals

9.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4. Neurology Centers

9.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5. Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6. Diagnostic Centers

9.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.7. Ambulances

9.7.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.8. Other

9.8.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5392

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com