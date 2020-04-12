New Technology Developments in Collagen Wound Dressing Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Collagen Wound Dressing Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of global Collagen Wound Dressing Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Global collagen wound dressing market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of X.X% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Collagen Wound Dressing Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Collagen in Advanced Wound Dressings

In the past years, the number of patients suffering from a chronic wound has increased. Due to which the adoption of collagen in advanced wound dressings is growing at a significant rate, this collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, which helps in wound dressing and is therefore highly advantageous to promote healing in hard-to-heal wounds. Further, adoption of advanced wound care dressings for the better treatment of the wounds is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous improvement in dressings, such as combination with painkillers and antimicrobials are likely to impact the growth of the collagen wound dressing market over the upcoming years.

Collagen Wound Dressing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Collagen wound dressing market is segmented by source, forms, combination, and distribution channel. Based on source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural, out of which, natural segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by a synthetic segment in terms of market share in 2018.

By forms, the market is divided into gels, powders, pastes, and others, out of which, gels segment is anticipated to register a higher revenue share in the global collagen wound dressing market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the combination segment is segmented into antimicrobial and non-antimicrobial.

Moreover, based on the distribution channel, the collagen wound dressing market is further sub-segmented into retail pharmacy, hospitals, online stores, and others. Among this segment, retail pharmacy segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the upcoming years.

Collagen Wound Dressing Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In collagen wound dressing market, North America is projected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. Further, factor such as an increase in the number of road accidents, and traumatic injuries & chronic infections are anticipated to drive the growth of North America collagen wound dressing market. Also, the Asia Pacific market is driven on the back of growing adoption of advanced wound care treatments and is expected to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Collagen Wound Dressing Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global collagen wound dressing market, such as Covalon Technologies Ltd., CollPlant Ltd., Acelity L.P. Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Coloplast Group, Medtronic plc, Ethicon, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group PLC and other major & niche players. The global collagen wound dressing market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe. For instance, on June 08, 2018, Acelity announced the acquisition of Crawford Healthcare. This acquisition helped the company expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the global market.

Segmentation

By Source:

– Synthetic

– Polymers

– Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

– Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC)

– Natural

– Avian

– Porcine

– Bovine

By Forms:

– Gels

– Powders

– Pastes

– Others

By Combination:

– Antimicrobial

– Non-Antimicrobial

By Distribution Channel:

– Retail Pharmacy

– Hospitals

– Online Stores

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Covalon Technologies Ltd.

– CollPlant Ltd.

– Acelity L.P. Inc.

– Collagen Matrix, Inc.

– Coloplast Group

– Medtronic plc

– Ethicon, Inc.

– Mölnlycke Health Care

– Smith & Nephew plc

– ConvaTec Group PLC

– Other Major & Niche Players

