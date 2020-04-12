New Technology Developments in Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market to Grow during Forecast year 2014-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market analysis and forecast 2014-2024. The report comprises of global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for lightweight automotive body panels was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

Increasing Sale of Automotive Vehicles

Rising production of automotive vehicles is resulting in increased demand for growth of the global lightweight automotive body panels market. Passenger car is showcasing high demand from emerging nations. Further, automotive manufacturers are making significant investment to increase the efficiency of vehicle by decreasing weight of vehicle. This factor is anticipated to strengthen the growth of global lightweight automotive body panels market during the forecast period.

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Automotive Efficiency

Lightweight body panels play a vital role in enhancing fuel efficiency and overall performance of vehicle. Further, strict government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and fuel efficiency are forcing automotive manufacturers to reduce vehicle weights and switch to lightweight materials. These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of lightweight automotive body panels market.

Barriers – Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

Presence of Local Vendors in Market

Factors such as high cost of lightweight materials is hindering the growth of global lightweight automotive body panels. Moreover, price sensitive nature of consumers in developing nations is also acting as a restraint for global lightweight automotive body panels market.

Segmentation Analysis

The lightweight automotive body panels market by material type is segmented into metal and polymers & composites. The market for metals captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In metal segment, high strength steel segment is anticipated to capture largest percentage share of market.

Further, global lightweight automotive body panels market is also segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment captured high market share during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In lightweight automotive body panels market, Asia Pacific accounted for largest percentage of market in global lightweight automotive body panels market. Asia Pacific accounts for highest automotive production region and is continuously witnessing positive growth rates. This factor is anticipated to pave the way for the growth of Asia Pacific lightweight automotive body panels market. Moreover, Asia Pacific lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Developing nations such as China and India are witnessing high demand for automotive vehicles which in turn, is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific lightweight automotive body panels market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO., LTD.

– AUSTEM COMPANY LTD.

– Gestamp

– Plastic Omnium

– Magna International Inc.

– Stick Industry Co., Ltd.

– Changshu Huiyi Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd.

– KUANTE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURE CO., LIMITED

– Hwashim

– FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION

– Other Key & Niche Players

