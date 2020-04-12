New Technology Developments in Surgical Booms Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Surgical Booms Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of global Surgical Booms Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The surgical booms market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for surgical booms was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Surgical Booms Market

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe is expected to drive the growth of global surgical booms market. Continuous increase in disease diagnostic rate has been observed owing to increasing awareness about various diseases. Further, diagnostic rate of diseases is believed to increase in upcoming which will further bolster the market of surgical booms across the globe. Apart from this, growing establishment of healthcare facilities such as ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals in various countries will drive the growth of global surgical booms market.

Technological Advancements & Innovations

Continuous investment in research & development has aided to the growth of development of high technology surgical booms. Advanced surgical booms offer various advantages such as centralized control from a single location. Further, these advantages and advancements are expected to fuel the demand for surgical booms in various countries across the globe.

Barriers – Surgical Booms Market

High Cost of Integrated Surgical Booms

High cost of installation of integrated and hybrid surgical booms is one of the major factors which is hampering the growth of market in developing and undeveloped nations.

Segmentation Analysis

The surgical booms market by product is segmented into equipment booms, utility boom, anesthesia booms and custom booms. The market for custom booms captured XX.X% market share in 2018. Further, Anesthesia booms is expected to witness highest growth rate as compared to others segment during the forecast period.

Further, global surgical booms market is also segmented by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and others. Hospitals segment acquired highest market share in global surgical booms market in 2018. Increasing adoption rate of surgical boom instruments is expected to propel the growth of global surgical booms market in the years ahead.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In surgical booms market, North America accounted for leading market share in global surgical booms market. Factors such as high adoption rate of technological advanced products and presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is contributing to the growth of surgical booms devices in North America region. Furthermore, increasing number of procedures is anticipated to foster the growth of North America surgical booms market in the years ahead. Asia Pacific surgical booms market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period. Rise in presence of leading players in emerging nations coupled with growing development of advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to intensify the demand for growth of surgical booms market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Stryker Corporation

– CV Medical LLC

– Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

– Steris Plc

– Getinge Group

– Amico Group of Companies

– Skytron LLC

– Pratibha Medinox

– Palakkad Surgical Industries Pvt. Ltd

– Getinge AB

– Other Key & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Surgical Booms Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Surgical Booms Market 2018

4.2. Global Surgical Booms Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Surgical Booms Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Surgical Booms Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Surgical Booms Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Surgical Booms Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8. Global Surgical Booms Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

8.3. Equipment Booms

8.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4. Utility Booms

8.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.5. Anesthesia Booms

8.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.6. Custom Booms

8.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9. Global Surgical Booms Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

9.3. Hospitals

9.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5. Specialty Clinics

9.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6. Other

9.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10. Global Surgical Booms Market Segmentation Analysis, By Installation

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Installation

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

10.3. Roof Mounting

10.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.4. Floor Mounting

10.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

Continue…

