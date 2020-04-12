Packaging Insights: How Smart Packaging is Revolutionizing the Fight Against Counterfeiting – Identifying the right smart pack to beat counterfeiting threats

Summary

“Packaging Insights: How Smart Packaging is Revolutionizing the Fight Against Counterfeiting”, identifies how manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers can use smart packaging to better safeguard themselves from counterfeiting.

Counterfeiting is a major issue for FMCG markets but smart packaging offers disruptive new tools to combat counterfeiting at various points throughout the supply chain. By investigating the ways smart packaging can be implemented in their own supply chains, brands can invest early and limit the losses they endure directly and indirectly from counterfeiting.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2303810

Scope

– Utilizing blockchain technology and smart tagging can help long global supply chains from adulteration at the supplier stage or in transit.

– Tamper-proof smart sealing can help reduce the risk of tampering and over-run, alerting consumers or manufacturers.

– Product simulation can be fought by creating complex, country specific packaging markings.

Reasons to buy

– Gain insight into the latest industry trends in anti-counterfeiting technology.

– Identify the specific types of counterfeiting challenges to brands today.

– Discover the latest innovation and learn from what packagers are doing to help.

– Explore the future of anti-counterfeiting technology.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/