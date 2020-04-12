Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023
A new market research report on the global Personal Protective Equipment market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Personal Protective Equipment analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market Based on Type, Based on End-use Industry.
KD Market Insights added a title on “Personal Protective Equipment Market – 2018-2023” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.
In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Personal Protective Equipment Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Personal Protective Equipment Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size & Forecast
Global Personal Protective Equipment market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Personal Protective Equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Type:
– Hands & Arm Protection Equipment
– – Protective Gloves
– – – – Disposable Gloves
– – – – Leather Gloves
– – – – Others
– – Wrist Cuffs and Armlets
– – Elbow Protectors
– – Others
– – – – Mitts
– – – – Barrier Creams
– Protective Clothing
– – Full Body Suits
– – Surgical Gowns
– – Others
– – – – Coveralls
– – – – Safety Vest
– – – – Others
– Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
– – Safety Boots and Shoes
– – Leggings
– – Others
– – – – Metatarsal Guards
– – – – Toe Guards
– – – – Other
– Respiratory Protection Equipment
– – Respirators
– – Breathing Apparatus
– Eye & Face Protection Equipment
– – Safety Spectacles
– – Welding Shields
– – Others
– – – – Safety Goggles
– – – – Face Shield
– Head Protection Equipment
– – Hard Hats
– – Others
– Other Personal Protective Equipment
– – Fall Protection
– – – – Full Body Harness
– – – – Others
– – Hearing Protection
– – – – Earplugs
– – – – Others
Based on End-use Industry:
– Manufacturing
– Construction
– Oil & Gas
– Healthcare
– Transportation
– Firefighting
– Food
– Others
Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Personal Protective Equipment market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Personal Protective Equipment market. Some of the key players profiled include:
– Honeywell International Inc.
– E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.
– 3M Co.
– Kimberly-Clark Corporation
– Ansell Limited
– MSA Safety Inc.
– Lakeland Industries, Inc.
– Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
– Sioen Industries NV
– Radians, Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
