Photonic Integrated Circuit Market 2019-2023: Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Synopsis:

The Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Industry report highlights that he estimated market value is poised to reach USD 1,492.4 Mn towards the end of 2023 up from USD 385.5 Mn in 2017

Photonic integrated circuits are designed to integrate optical and electronic components on substrates/chips which are fabricated using wafer-scale technologies. Photonic integrated circuits comprise a complex circuit configuration and is capable of hosting a collection of identical components. Although these circuits function similar to electronic integrated circuits, they lack in achieving complexity as that of electronic integrated circuits. Thus, these circuits are largely adopted for fiber-optic networks, optical sensors, optical fiber communications, and metrology applications.

The rapid developments in photonics and fiber optics have boosted the growth trajectory of the photonic integrated circuit market in the recent years. The commercialization of 5G is expected to further catapult the market on upward trajectory. On the contrary, the compactness of the PIC is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Competitive Dashboard:

The major players of the photonic integrated circuit market are Aifotec AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), Ciena Corporation (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), CyOptics Inc. (US), Enablence Technologies Inc. (Canada), EMCORE Corporation (US), Finisar Corporation (US), Infinera Corporation (US), Hewlett-Packard Company (US), Intel Corporation (US), Kaiam Corporation (US), JDS Uniphase Corporation (US), and Mellanox Technologies Ltd (US). Other participants that constitute 30 to 35% of the market share analysis include Luxtera Inc. (US), Oclaro Inc. (US), NeoPhotonics Corp (US), OneChip Photonics Inc. (US), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland).

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Industry News

In March 2019, MACOM and GlobalFoundries (GF), the major players in the semiconductor industry, have joined forces to ramp the production of photonic integrated circuits (PICs). The aim is to accelerate applications in hyperscale data centers and 5G networks.

In February 2019, Optoscribe, which supplies 3D glass-based integrated photonics components, has announced the formation of strategic cooperation with Sumitomo Electric Industries, a producer & supplier of optical fiber cable and component manufacturing technology, for providing multicore fiber (MCF) components for telecom and datacom applications.

Segmentation

The global photonic integrated circuit market is segmented into integration type, component, application, and region.

By integration type, the market is segmented into hybrid, monolithic, and module

By component, the market is segmented into lasers, modulators, photo detectors, attenuators, and optical amplifiers.

By application, the market is segmented into optical fiber communication, optical fiber sensor, biomedical, quantum computing, and others.

By region, the photonic integrated circuit market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The market for photonic integrated circuit is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of photonic integrated circuit market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

North America is expected to dominate the global photonic integrated circuit market owing to wide presence of network service providers and data centers. The region has largely adopted fiber optic communication over other communication medium thereby, attributing to the growth of photonic integrated circuit market. Also, the companies operating in North American region are heavily investing in research to miniaturize the size of integrated circuits by integrating electronic and optical components over a single chip. The market in European region is estimated to hold the second largest share of photonic integrated circuit market. However, the region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to developments in bio-photonics and similar technologies in China, Japan, and India. Moreover, proliferation of data centres and access networks in China and India is boosting the growth of photonic integrated circuit market in Asia-Pacific region.

