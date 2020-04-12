Radar Simulator Market – Segments Overview, Business Outlook, Trends, Global Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The factors driving the growth of the market are the emergence of modern warfare systems and affordability of simulator training. However, the high cost of radar systems is hampering the market growth. The opportunities for this market are increasing R&D activities in the field of military simulation and increasing defense expenditure in emerging economies.

Radar technology is used for tracking and detecting the movement of intruders from air, land, or sea. These radars assist in providing the range, angle, and velocity of an object. The introduction of 3D radar technology and rise in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are the major factors boosting the market growth for radar simulator, globally.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6697

Radar simulators are either software solutions or integration of software and hardware. The use of hardware can simulate the control room of aircraft, ship, and ground-based radar stations. The software solutions are installed on a computer system with the least required configurations. These simulators recreate radars and their dynamics to offer users an artificial environment for radar training and functional or system testing.

The radar simulator market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation:

Product System Testing Operator Training



Application Military Commercial



Component Hardware Software



Platform Airborne Marine Ground



By Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global radar simulator market, tracking four market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global radar simulator market by product, application, platform, component, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in the radar simulator market are AAI Corporation (US), Acewavetech (South Korea), Adacel Technologies Limited (Australia), ARI Simulation (India), Buffalo Computer Graphics (US), Cambridge Pixel Ltd (US), Harris Corporation (US), Mercury Systems, Inc. (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Ultra Electronics Inc. (UK), Presagis Canada Inc. (Canada), and Micro Nav Limited (UK).

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/radar-simulator-market-6697

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]