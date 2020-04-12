Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2023

A fresh report titled “Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products are devices and therapies used for treating symptoms associated with the discontinuation of nicotine consumption. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills around 6 Mn people each year globally, of which, almost 5 Mn deaths are because of direct tobacco use. Nicotine also causes critical ailments like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. Owing to the detrimental effects of tobacco on health, governments in developed countries are encouraging smokers to refrain from consuming tobacco products. The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%, leading to a global revenue of USD 39.51 Bn by 2023, from USD 15.77 Bn in 2018.

Products segment insights:

The global nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) market had the lowest market share (about 16%) in 2018, mainly due to the reluctance to adopt smoking cessation products, and lack of awareness about nicotine de-addiction products. On the other hand, the e-cigarettes segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of 22.0% during the forecasted period (2018-2023). This high growth can be attributed to e-cigarettes’ ability to replicate the same sensation as smoking a conventional cigarette while minimizing the health risks associated with the latter. The increasing adoption of e-cigarettes is because of the availability of a variety of flavors and nicotine concentrations.

Regional insights:

The Americas have been leading the market with its innovations in smoking cessation products, and account for approximately 42% of the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to high tobacco consumption in this region, coupled with rising disposable income.

Companies covered:

NJOY CIPLA Johnson & Johnson GlaxoSmithKline Pfizer Imperial Brands PLC Nicotek, LLC. Japan Tobacco Inc.

Table of [email protected]

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market – overview

2.1. Global market overview – trends, market attractiveness analysis, and geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2. Market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis

2.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.5. Market size based on products (nicotine replacement therapy [NRT] and e-cigarettes)

2.5. a. NRT – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

2.5. b. E-cigarettes – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 3: The Americas smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market – overview

3.1. Market overview – trends, market attractiveness analysis, revenue and growth (USD Bn)

3.2. Market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market size based on products (NRT and e-cigarettes)

3.3. a. NRT – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.3. b. E-cigarettes – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (2018-2023) (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 4: Europe smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market – overview

4.1. Market overview – trends, market attractiveness analysis, revenue and growth (USD Bn)

4.2. Market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market size based on products (NRT and e-cigarettes)

4.3. a. NRT – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

4.3. b. E-cigarettes – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market – overview

5.1. Market overview – trends, market attractiveness analysis, revenue and growth (USD Bn)

5.2. Market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market size based on products (NRT and e-cigarettes)

5.3. a. NRT – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

5.3. b. E-cigarettes – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 6: The Middle East and Africa smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market – overview

6.1. Market overview – trends, market attractiveness analysis, revenue and growth (USD Bn)

6.2. Market drivers and challenges

6.3. Market size based on products (NRT and e-cigarettes)

6.3. a. NRT – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

6.3. b. E-cigarettes – historical (2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Continue…

