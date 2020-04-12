Sports Drink Market| Top Key Players-Champion Nutrition Inc., Cloud 9, Coca-Cola, D’angelo, Extreme Drinks Co., Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Sports Drink Market – By Product Type (Isotonic, Hypertonic, Hypotonic), By Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket, Brand Stores, Online Stores) and Global Region Market Size, Volume & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Sports Drink Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Sports Drink market accounted for USD 20.4 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 29.6 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Sports Drink market Growth Drivers & Barriers

Sports drink witness high consumption among the athletes who are actively engaged in physical activities. Further, rising inclination of people towards fitness is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market during the forecast period. Consumers are willing to pay more for health-related products which bodes well for the market growth.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3033

Rising awareness among population regarding the benefits such as endurance and high performance is driving the growth of the sports drink market across the globe. Further, increasing number of sportsperson and athletes are also expected to impel the growth of the market. Sports drink also helps in maintaining nutritional balance as they contain vitamins, minerals and proteins.

Rise in disposable income of population is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in near future. The food and beverage industry are witnessing the growing consumer inclination towards organic and natural products. Manufacturers are focusing on the launch of Sports Drink with natural flavors to increase their market share in the market.

Sports Drink market – Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the Sports Drink market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America captured the largest chunk of market share in overall Sports Drink market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising trend of athleticism, growing concern for health and shift in dietary patterns due to changing lifestyle. Asia Pacific is believed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Thailand and Japan are witnessing high demand for Sports Drink.

Sports Drink market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Sports Drink market with respect to following sub-markets:

Sports Drink Market By Product Type…

– Isotonic

– Hypertonic

– Hypotonic

Sports Drink Market By Distribution Channel…

– Retail Stores

– Supermarket

– Brand Stores

– Online Stores

Sports Drink Market By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Sports Drink Market Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Abbott Nutrition Co.

– AJE Group, Arctico Beverage Company International Inc.

– Arizona Beverage Company

– Britvic PLC

– Champion Nutrition Inc.

– Cloud 9

– Coca-Cola

– D’angelo

– Extreme Drinks Co.

– Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Living Essentials

– Monster Beverage Co.

– PepsiCo.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/sports-drink-market

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Sports Drink Market

3. Global Sports Drink Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Sports Drink Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Sports Drink Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Sports Drink Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Isotonic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Hypertonic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Hypotonic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Sports Drink Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

10.4. Retail Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Supermarket Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Brand Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Online Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Sports Drink Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.2. By Sales Channel

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Sports Drink Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Product Type

11.3.2. By Sales Channel

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Sports Drink Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Product Type

11.4.2. By Sales Channel

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Sports Drink Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Product Type

11.5.2. By Sales Channel

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Sports Drink Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Product Type

11.6.2. By Sales Channel

11.6.3. By Geography

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3033

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com