Throat Lozenges Market Study by Size, Product Category, Application – Global Forecast Till 2023

MRFR Offers A Thorough Analysis Of Throat Lozenges Market Provides The Latest Information On The Present And The Future Industry Trends, Allowing The Readers To Identify The Products And Services, Hence Driving The Revenue Growth And Profitability. A Throat Lozenge Is A Small, Typically Medicated Tablet Intended To Be Dissolved Slowly In The Mouth To Temporarily Stop Coughs And Lubricate And Soothe Irritated Tissues Of The Throat, Possibly From The Common Cold Or Influenza.

The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global market for throat lozenges will surpass a valuation of USD 6000 Mn by the year 2023. Throat lozenges have been receiving a positive response from consumers. Being an easily available OTC product, throat lozenges sales remain strong globally.

In addition, they can be easily consumed having no unpleasant taste or smell unlike other medicines. Brands are introducing new flavours to offer more options to consumers, which is impacting positively on the market. Over the years, throat lozenges have become more effective in providing relief. Cold and cough is extremely common all over the world, which continues to drive the demand for treatments and medications that are aimed towards it.

The Aforementioned Factors Are Supporting The Growth Of Throat Lozenges Market. The Market Is Projected To Witness A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 4.20% During The Assessment Period (2018-2023).

Throat infections are common, and lozenges are usually the first line of defence for such conditions. Throat lozenges brands continue to leverage marketing tools to increase the commercial visibility of their product. Other factors that are linked with the growth of global throat lozenges market include the development of new ingredients, rapid product penetration in fast-developing countries and low-price of throat lozenges. However, the availability of alternative treatments and therapies somewhat inhibit the market opportunities for throat lozenges.

Global Throat Lozenges Market: Competitive Landscape

Bausch Health Companies Inc, Procter & Gamble, Prestige Brands Inc, Wrigley Company, Reckitt Benkiser Group plc, Gepach International, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Thornton & Ross, Ricola AG, Ernest Jackson, Mondelēz International group, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Doestsch Grether AG are some of the leading companies profiled in MRFR’s report.

Fill Out Details To Receive FREE Sample Here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1212

Global Throat Lozenges Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report include a descriptive segmental analysis of the Throat Lozenges Market based on type, ingredient, and indication. By type, the market has been segmented into hard-candy lozenges, soft lozenges, and compressed lozenges. The hard-candy segment is further sub-segmented into chewy or caramel based medicated tablets and centre filled hard-candy lozenges.

The hard candy lozenges segment currently accounts for more than one-third share of the market and is expected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period.

In 2017, over USD 2400 Mn worth hard-candy lozenges were sold globally. By ingredient, the market has been segmented into menthol, eucalyptus oil, mint, peppermint oil, honey & ginger, lemon, and others. Among these, the menthol segment accounts for the largest market share.

In 2017, the segment reached a Throat Lozenges Market valuation in excess of USD 1700 Mn and projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.45% by 2023. By indication, the market has been segmented into cold and cough, sore throat, throat diseases, and others. The sore throat segment holds the pole position and the trend is likely to continue over 2023. The segment surpassed a market valuation of USD 2400 Mn in 2017.

Global Throat Lozenges Market: Regional Analysis

The report also includes a regional analysis of the market that covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Currently, North America and South America collectively account for the largest market share. In 2017, the Americas accounted for more that 31% share of the market. North America in particular is expected to remain an important Throat Lozenges Market for throat lozenges during the review period.

Sales of OTC medial products including throat lozenges will continue to grow in the region in the years to come. Meanwhile, Europe has emerged as the single largest market for throat lozenges. Prevalence of common cold is considerably high in various parts of Europe, which acts as favorable element for the region’s throat lozenges market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/throat-lozenges-market-1212

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]