VCSEL Market Research, By Type, Application, Share & Forecast by 2023

A vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a specialized laser diode that emits a high-power optical beam vertically from its top surface. VCSEL is constructed in a way that emits energy at 850 nm to 1300 nm with transmission rate of 2.2 Gbps to 150 Gbps. At present, VSCEL are available in 2 types-single mode and multimode VSCELs. A single-mode VCSEL produces a light beam of high spectral purity, lower divergence, and high power of coherence than a multimode VCSEL.

Factors such as surge in demand of VCSEL in data communication, and rise in usage of VCSELs in infrared illumination owing to technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the market growth. There is a great potential for surge in demand of VCSELs in consumer electronics, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity to the market. However, high cost and limitations in data range of VCSELs limits the market growth.

The VCSEL market is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into single mode and multimode VCSEL. By application, the market is classified into data communications, infrared illumination, sensing, pumping, GPS, and others. Based on regional study, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are Finisar Corporation, Avago Technologies, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., II-VI Incorporated, IQE PLC, Vertilas GmbH, Princeton Optronics, Vixar Inc., and Ultra Communications Inc.

