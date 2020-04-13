3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast To 2023

Acknowledging the kind of traction gained by this market, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published a study report asserts that the global 3D Bioprinting Market is projected to accrue voluminously by 2023 registering a phenomenal CAGR of 25% during the review period (2017 to 2023). Currently, the 3D bioprinting is used to print tissues and organs to help research drugs and pills.

3D Bioprinting is an embryonic technology which has the potential to transform the medical field with its capacity to bio fabricate living tissues and organs using a patient’s own cells in combination with different biomaterials. Although, this disruptive technology is still in its infancy researchers, innovators and early adopters are improving the performance of the technology stepwise as it grows. As a result, the 3D bioprinting market is growing pervasively.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/869

Key Players:

The fervent players leading the global 3D bio-printing market include Cellink AB (Sweden), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), Bio3D Technologies (Singapore), Stratasys Ltd. (US), Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada), Fathom (US), Materialise (US), Envisiontec, Inc. (Germany), Allevi (US), Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. (US), 3Dynamic Systems Ltd. (UK), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Tokyo), REGENHU (Switzerland), and Poietis (France).

Global 3D Bioprinting Market – Segments:

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Techniques: Electron Beam Melting, The Laser Beam Melting (photo polymerization, stereo lithography, two-photon polymerization, and others.) and Droplet Disposition (inkjet printing, fused disposition methods, multi-phase jet solidification, and others.) among others.

By Applications: Clinical (tissue transplantation, bone grafts, vascular grafts, wound care, and others), and Research (regenerative medicine, personalized healthcare, 3D cell culture, and others) among others.

By Materials: Cells, extracellular matrices, fibrinogen, alginate and Hydrogels among others.

By End Users: Biotechnology Companies, and Academic Institutes among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Browse Full Research Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-bioprinting-market-869

Global 3D Bioprinting Market – Regional Analysis

The North America market dominates the global 3D Bioprinting market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America market for 3D Bioprinting is expected to continue with its dominance in the years to come owing to the favorable government regulations coupled with a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population for organ transplantation. Furthermore, the growing biotech sector along with the presence of global players like Organovo Holdings, Inc. and Stratasys Ltd. boosts the market growth.

The Europe region accounts for the second-largest 3D Bioprinting market attributing to the increased research & development activities in the field backed by the government support and funds. The market is expected to grow due to the high per capita healthcare expenditures along with the presence of the developed economies like Germany, the UK and France within the region.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market – Competitive Analysis

With a good number of key players to adorn the global market of 3D bioprinting appears to be a fairly stable industry as far as eyes can see. Innovation, Collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the market. However; these market players appear to be reluctant to collaborate as engineering firms and suppliers may be reluctant to provide CAD drawings/input to clients, as they risk losing IP.

One of the prominent players, Organovo of USA; which also happens to be the first official 3D bioprinting company, found their niche market in providing pharmaceutical companies with human tissue on demand that can be used for drug screening applications. The cosmetic giant L’Oreal is collaborating with Organovo for toxicity testing. Aspect Biosystems that is developing printed tissue for drug testing.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/869

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]