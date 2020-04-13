Addressing Productivity Issues in Your Production Facilities

Productivity is the main concern of any production facility, and many companies go to great lengths to optimize the performance of their factories and working floors down to the very last tiny percentage. And yet, sometimes the things you have to do to boost the output of your plant are not immediately obvious. Each facility has its own individual requirements that you have to carefully observe. But if you’re just starting out with analyzing why one of your facilities constantly fails to meet its production targets, you should probably direct your attention to one of those areas.

Chaotic Organization

By far the most common problem – and the one that takes the most effort to address – is the lack of a proper structure in the facility’s organization. You need to make sure that everyone is properly accountable for their actions, and that everyone has a place in the current structure. It’s easy for an organization to start piling on dead weight if its leadership gets careless with this, and you should take some time to occasionally review how things are going and what areas could use improvement.

Waste

Producing a lot of waste in the facility is another problem. No, we don’t mean waste in just the literal, physical sense. “Waste” in the context of performance and productivity generally means anything that doesn’t contribute to the positive output of the organization and could be safely removed from the process without impacting anything. If a worker needs a long time to walk between different workstations and there’s a more optimal way for them to move around, they’re creating waste. If someone is running a process incorrectly and someone else has to correct their mistakes every time, they’re creating waste – both of them. You need to seek out and eliminate those points in your organization’s workflow.

Safety

The old saying “safety first” is not just about the morale of your workers and basic human decency – which are also points you shouldn’t ignore. A lack of proper safety principles can lead to reduced productivity because you’ll have to deal with lots of downtime and error corrections. From proper equipment, like a drill press guard, to more abstract concepts like rules that ensure that everyone is forced to wear their equipment at all times, you have to create an environment where safety is enforced at the core. This alone can boost the productivity of your facility tremendously over time, especially if it’s been relatively relaxed in this regard until now.

Last but not least, try to capture as much data about the operation of your facilities and analyse it over time. You have various tools to do that nowadays, thanks to the internet and the rise of technologies like machine learning. And it’s a good idea to integrate such analytical systems into your organization on a very deep level. This will allow you to keep track of your progress and be alerted when something is out of the ordinary. And with that, you’ll be able to address issues very quickly.