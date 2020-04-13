Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Key Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2023

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

Automotive secondary wiring harness market is getting traction from the advanced infotainment system and safety requirements. The global automotive secondary wiring harness market is all set to expand with 11% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) driven chiefly by growing electric vehicle (EV) production. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the same market reveals that in the U.S., EV production has gone up as its operational cost has gone down considerably. China, on the other hand, accounts for almost 40% of the global EV market. Other drivers such as increasing complexity of onboard electronics, passenger safety measures, vehicle customization, and supporting infotainment systems, lighting systems, electronic brakes, & connectivity technology are assisting in the expansion of the automotive secondary wiring harness market.

However, the high cost associated with the wiring system can pull back the automotive secondary wiring harness market growth during the forecast period. But the market cannot be bottlenecked for long as manufacturers are facing the need for upgradation of the wiring system and EVs are fast becoming the need of the hour. These factors can drive out the automotive secondary wiring harness market out of the reprehensible plateaued state.

Industry Trend:

DRÄXLMAIER Group has developed a Multilayer which can be integrated as a pivotal element in the on-board wiring system, and it can trigger off EMC field erasure across voltage ranges. Furthermore, it is compact and lightweight, ideal for automotive integration and increases performance, ensures safe power supply both in EVs and auto-pilot cars.

Another technology is revolutionizing the sector; press-fit and IDC contact technology for automotive applications. The technology enables designers to provide reliable and cost-effective substitutes to the two-piece connector. In addition, it delivers robust resistance to extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and thermal expansion and lasts longer than the usual ones.

Segmentation:

The global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segmented by application.

On the basis of application, the automotive secondary wiring harness market includes cabin, door harness, engine, electronic parking brakes, airbag harness, and electronic gear shift system. In 2016, the cabin harness segment generated the maximum share of the global revenue.

The Key Players In Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Are:

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Lear Corporation. (US), Aptiv PLC (UK), Yazaki Corporation. (Japan), and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nexans (France), Samvardhana Motherson Group. (India), Leoni AG (Germany), THB Group. (China) Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group (India), and others.

Market Insight:

The automotive secondary wiring harness market is witnessing impressive growth due to innovations, merger, acquisition, collaboration and other methods implemented by manufacturers. For instance, Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL), the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), recently acquired Reydel Automotive for better product portfolio. Leoni AG and PARC, on the other hand, are collaborating to improve their digital transformation prospects.

Regional Analysis:

Region-based analysis of the automotive secondary wiring harness market spans across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Europe contributes significantly to the global market, and it can be attributed to the presence of several leading automotive manufacturers. At the same time, governments in the region are getting stringent regarding fuel consumption as the exigent demand for the eco-friendly manufacturing process and operational skill has taken the lead. Secondary wiring harness can be seen as a plausible solution for such situations.

The APAC region is getting immense thrust from the local automotive manufacturers. The regional car-makers and the international players, looking for market expansion, constitute the automotive sector of the region. These makers are impacting the automotive secondary wiring harness market considerably.

