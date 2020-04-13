Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2023

A fresh report titled “Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Bunker fuel is the fuel oil/gas delivered to ships of all states that are engaged in international navigation, which may take place via sea, on inland lakes & waterways, and in coastal waters. The two major bunker fuels used in the marine industry are distillates and residual fuel oils. Marine distillates are divided into marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). Marine gas oils are used in small, highly rated diesel engines, which are found in many types of ships. Residual fuel oil, also known as heavy fuel oil (HFO), is the highest viscosity oil fuel. The most commonly used heavy fuel oils at sea are the intermediate fuel oils, namely, IFO 180 and IFO 380.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Residual Fuel Oil

– IFO 180

– IFO 380

– MDO

– MGO

By Commercial Distributor

– Oil Majors

– Large Independent

– Small Independent

By End User

– Container

– Bulk Carrier

– Oil Tanker

– General Cargo

– Chemical Tanker

– Fishing Vessels

– Gas Tanker

– Others

By Geography

– St. Eustatius

– Trinidad

– Curacao

– Jamaica

– Rest of Caribbean Islands

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes Adani Group, C-FUELS AMERICA LLC, PT. Doea Tiga Sinergi Indonesia, SYS Shipping & Bunkering Ltd., Topoil AB, Totos Oil, Umorni Kosac D.O.O.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. IMOs regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels

3.4.1.2. Increase in marine-borne trade

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High investment cost involved in development of bunker fuel infrastructure and regulatory framework

3.4.2.2. Old vessel replacement from wasteful to new fuel-efficient ships

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Alternative sources for marine fuel

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

CHAPTER 4 CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. RESIDUAL FUEL OIL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.1. By type

4.2.2.1.1. IFO 180

4.2.2.1.2. IFO 380

4.3. MARINE DIESEL OIL (MDO)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. MARINE GAS OIL (MGO)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

