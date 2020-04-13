Cosmetic Surgery Market Insights, Solutions and Services By 2023

The Cosmetic Surgery Market is thriving on various social and cultural factors. Cosmetic surgery is a medicinal discipline where the focus is on improving the look via surgical and medical technique. It can be performed on any part of the body. The aesthetic appeal it adds is helping the market gain attention from diverse sectors. The global cosmetic surgery market can expect a lead by 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) and reach a valuation worth USD 21.97 billion by the end of 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed this information in a recently published article and focused mainly on impacts that the drivers can have on the market in the coming years, along with detailed segmental analysis and the latest updates of the competitor portfolio. This approach is to provide a holistic report that can help in the understanding the cosmetic surgery market in the coming years.

The cosmetic surgery market can expect to get driven by the impacts of media, fashion, and other cultural scenarios. Recent trends and publicity are forcing may adopt these aesthetical tweaks that can uplift the appearance of a person. It is getting further thrust from the emerging medical tourism hubs like Miami and Bangkok, where the infrastructure for such treatments are widely available and at times, in a cost-effective package. High disposable income is backing the sudden demand for such surgeries. Social media and photography are also promoting the cosmetic surgery market substantially. These two fields are leading people into assessing themselves, and there, appearance becomes of chief importance which triggers the growth in the patient pool for such surgeries.

Segmentation:

MRFR segments the global cosmetic surgery market surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures.

Based on the surgical procedures, the cosmetic surgery market can be segmented into lipoplasty, cosmetic ear surgery, gynecomastia treatment, cosmetic eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction, and breast lift. Breast augmentation and lipoplasty are at present, the most popular surgeries.

Based on the non-surgical procedures, the cosmetic surgery market comprises laser therapy of leg veins, laser hair removal, cosmetic injectables, sclerotherapy, and skin rejuvenation. Cosmetic injectables can retain its lead during the forecast period. The segment can further be sub-segmented into calcium hydroxyapatite, botulinum toxin type A, hyaluronic acid, poly-l-lactic acid, and collagen. Skin rejuvenation segment includes intense pulsed light laser treatment, Fraxel, chemical peel, noninvasive tightening, and dermabrasion.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cosmetic surgery market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America has the maximum market share, and that can be attributed to the presence of the U.S. With its solid infrastructure and healthcare system, the U.S. is constantly ticking all the growth parameters to mount higher. Advanced technologies used by the region, the U.S. accounts for the largest market share for cosmetic surgery and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Advanced technology implemented in the procedure is impacting the growth substantially. At the same time, increasing awareness and rising acceptability of the plastic surgery can be seen as major influencers.

The APAC region, with countries such as Japan, China, and India, can emerge as the fastest growing region. Eyelid surgeries and breast implementation are gaining popularity in Japan. Various developing countries are looking at medical tourism as an option to better economic condition.

Competitive Landscape:

Notable players profiled in the report of the cosmetic surgery market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Cutera, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Syneron Medical Ltd., Genesis Biosystems, Inc. Allergan, Inc., and others.

In 2018, French scientists developed a computer-aided design (CAD) technique that can be used to develop customized silicone implants to treat Poland syndrome. Poland syndrome is a disease where the pectoralis major muscle is missing from the chest or mal-formed which disfigures the chest. The technique would help in chest restoration.

