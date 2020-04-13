Europe Organic Fertilizer Market – Growing, Trends, Demand & Business Opportunities by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Europe Organic Fertilizer Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), by Crop Type (Cereal & Grain, Oilseed & Pulse, Fruit & Vegetable, and Others), by Form (Dry and Liquid) and by Country (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Organic Fertilizer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Organic fertilizers are derived from organic compounds, which include human waste, animal waste, or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans) and serve as an ideal source of primary nutrients for plants. These fertilizers are considered as soil refiners, as they improve the macro & microelement contents in the soil, increase the organic & humus content in the soil, and restore the physical chemical characteristics of the soil. Unlike synthetic fertilizers, organic fertilizers do not destroy the microorganisms present in the soil, thereby enhancing its fertility. Furthermore, they reduce the risk of environmental damage, as they are extracted from naturally occurring substances. Prominent organic fertilizers available in the market include blood meal, bone meal, composites, earthworm castings, bat guano, fish emulsion, alfalfa meal, feather meal, and rock phosphate. Selection of organic fertilizers is done after determining the nutrients required by the crop.

Government support coupled with increase in awareness toward the use of organic fertilizers drive the growth of the European organic fertilizer market. Furthermore, implementation of stringent regulations by the governing bodies on the use of synthetic fertilizers and harmful effects caused by prolonged use of chemical fertilizers fuel the adoption of organic fertilizers. However, ongoing R&D activities on synthetic fertilizers and lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers as compared to synthetic fertilizers restrict the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for organic food in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

– ILSA S.P.A

– Italpollina SPA

– Fertikal N.V.

– Uniflor Poland Ltd

– Protan AG

– Plantin SARL

– Novozymes A/S.

– AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l.

– Viano

– E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Europe organic fertilizer market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

– It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

– In-depth analysis of the various organic fertilizer source, crop type, and form is provided.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across countries as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

– key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Source

Plant

– Animal

– Manure

– Others

Mineral

By Crop Type

– Cereal & Grain

– Oilseed & Pulse

– Fruit & Vegetable

– Others

By Form

– Dry

– Liquid

By Region

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

KEY PLAYERS

– Lallemand Inc.

– Biofertilizer A.G.

– Biomax

– Symborg

– Antibiotice S.A.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Government support coupled with increase in awareness towards the use of organic fertilizers

3.5.1.2. Implementation of stringent regulations on the use of synthetic fertilizers

3.5.1.3. Harmful effects due to prolonged exposure to chemical fertilizers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Ongoing R&D activities of synthetic fertilizers

3.5.2.2. Lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers as compared to synthetic fertilizers

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for organic food

CHAPTER 4: ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET, BY SOURCE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Plant

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Animal

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.4. Manure

4.3.5. Others

4.4. Mineral

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cereal & grains

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Oilseeds & pulses

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Fruits & vegetables

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET, BY FORM

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Dry

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Liquid

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: EUROPE ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2. GERMANY

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by source

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by crop type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3. FRANCE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by source

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by crop type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.4. ITALY

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by source

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by crop type

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.5. SPAIN

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by source

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by crop type

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.6. UK

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by source

7.6.3. Market size and forecast, by crop type

7.6.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.7. REST OF EUROPE

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by source

7.7.3. Market size and forecast, by crop type

7.7.4. Market size and forecast, by form

Continue…



