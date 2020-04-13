Frozen Food Packaging Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2021

Summary

Frozen Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Future Scope by Packaging type (boxes, bags, tubs & cups and others) by Application (Meat, poultry & seafood, fruits & vegetables, baked products others) and by Region – Forecast to 2021

Frozen Food Packaging Market Analysis

The global frozen food packaging market is eyeing for a notable growth at a significant CAGR over the estimated years (2017-2023). Changing lifestyles and busy schedule are the two key reasons why people are in favor of frozen foods. People are increasingly choosing convenient food for meals. Such change in consumption has boosted the needed for frozen processed food. Consumers have begun to recognize that such foods are a healthier choice compared to other packaged products available owing to the intrinsic value of preserving nutrition through the advanced technology accessible. Speedier and easier process to cook as well as eat such food products has prompted its utilization to almost every consumer. The increasing consumption of frozen foods has urged companies in coming up with durable and sustainable frozen food packaging products.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the frozen food packaging market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing urbanization and industrialization, growing number of women in workforce, availability of frozen foods online, increasingly busy lifestyle, demand for high quality food with longer shelf life and strong desire for reducing food waste. On the contrary, high sodium content in frozen food products, growing preference to order hot food meals, and soaring price of frozen food packaging products are factors that are likely to dip the frozen food packaging market growth over the estimated years.

Industry News

November 2018-Aegg is all set to introduce some new food packaging products including thin-walled PET pots that are recyclable and ideal for freezing, a new variety of table-presentable glassware food pots that are recyclable and PP plastic soup/sauce pots. These pots are completely recyclable, and the PET pots can be utilized for chilled, ambient and frozen foods. It is non-brittle and have been thoroughly tested for withstanding freezer temperatures. Above all it comes with a tamper tab as well as a simple open press down and hinged lid along with resealable pouring spout that will protect the hands while stirring and pouring.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the frozen food packaging market on the basis of packaging type and application.

Based on packaging type, it is segmented into cups, tubs, bags, boxes and others. Of these, bags will have the largest share in the frozen food packaging market over the estimated years. Bags are widely used for packaging owing to the fact that as compared to trays and pouches it needs less raw materials. Paper and plastic are the key materials that are used for manufacturing such bags. Numerous factors such as rapid urbanization especially in developing countries, increasing disposable income, increasing middle-income population and changing lifestyle are the key factors that is boosting the need for bags.

Based on application, the frozen food packaging market is segmented into baked products, fruits and vegetable, meat, poultry and seafood and others. Of these, meat, poultry and seafood will dominate the market over the estimated years. The burgeoning demand for packed meat, poultry & seafood products and augmented need for packaged products that are ready-to-eat are fueling the demand of this segment.

Regional Analysis

By region, the frozen food packaging market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Europe. Of these, APAC will precede the market over the estimated years. The rapidly developing economies in this region coupled with growing food and beverage industry are driving the market growth here. This will be followed by North America that is predicted to have the second major share in the market. The frozen food packaging market in Rest of the World and Europe is predicted to have a considerable growth.

